White House confirms 2nd set classified papers found in search of Biden’s home

White House lawyers said Thursday that, after searching President Biden's homes in Delaware for documents from his time as vice president, they discovered a "small number" of additional material marked classified.

The search was done of Biden's homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach after documents were found Nov. 2 at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, according to a statement from Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president.

“As we stated previously, we are fully cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in possession of the Archives,” Sauber said.

Sauber said that the two Delaware residences were the other locations — in addition to the Penn Biden Center — that documents not headed to the National Archives and Records Administration would have been shipped after Biden left the vice presidency. He said that the lawyers completed the search Wednesday night, and discovered most of the documents in the garage of Biden’s residence in Wilmington. One document, he said, was a single page and found in an adjacent room. No documents were found in the Rehoboth Beach home, he said.

“As was done in the case of the Penn-Biden Center, the Department of Justice was immediately notified, and the lawyers arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of these documents,” he added. “The White House will continue to cooperate with the review by the Department of Justice.”

The discovery of a second batch of classified material was first reported by NBC News on Wednesday, and confirmed by The Washington Post and other news organizations.

That first set of documents were found not long before Attorney General General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into former president Donald Trump’s possible mishandling of hundreds of classified documents that were taken to Mar-a-Lago after his presidency ended. Officials have said the investigation of Trump concerns not just the possible mishandling of government secrets but also possible obstruction of justice or destruction of records.

To review the discovery of Biden classified documents, Garland tapped U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch Jr. of Chicago, a holdover from the Trump administration. Depending on what this initial investigation yields, Garland could decide to appoint a special counsel.

While the Biden case has obvious echoes of the Mar-a-Lago investigation into Trump’s conduct, the details provided by Biden’s lawyer Monday suggest key differences that could factor heavily in whether the Biden documents become a criminal matter.

