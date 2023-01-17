In first, top U.S. general meets Ukrainian counterpart near Polish border

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SOUTHEASTERN POLAND — The Pentagon’s top general met on Tuesday for the first time in person with his Ukrainian counterpart, traveling from a base here in Poland to an undisclosed location near the countries’ border in what appeared to be a symbolic show of support as Washington dramatically intensifies its military assistance to Ukraine.

Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spent a couple of hours with Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, the top officer in Ukraine’s armed forces, said Col. David Butler, a U.S. military spokesman. The meeting was arranged after it became clear that Zaluzhny would not be able to attend a meeting Wednesday of senior NATO military officials in Brussels. Milley traveled from the base in Poland, a facility U.S. troops use to funnel aid to the government in Kyiv, with a group that included five other Americans, an interpreter and security personnel. News of the meeting was withheld until it concluded, officials said, citing safety precautions.

“They both thought it was important,” Butler said of the meeting. “It’s important that two very important military officials look at each other in the eye when they talk about very important topics. It makes a difference.”

The meeting occurred after nearly a year of remote meetings between the generals, and as the United States and its allies expand the arsenal of weapons they are providing to Ukraine — to include advanced American fighting vehicles, European tanks and an array of other equipment — in advance of an expected counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Training for Ukrainian forces also has grown in the last week, with U.S. soldiers in Germany preparing a Ukrainian mechanized battalion to better combine U.S.-made weapons to maximize their effects, and U.S. soldiers in Oklahoma teaching Ukrainians how to use the Patriot air defense system.

The Kremlin has sharply criticized the efforts, accusing Washington and its NATO allies of using Ukrainians to wage a proxy war against Moscow and raising concerns that Russia could at some point expand its violence to target the United States or a NATO ally. Russian President Vladimir Putin also recently has named Milley’s Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, as his top commander on the ground in Ukraine, as Putin shows no inclination to end the invasion.

Milley arrived in southeastern Poland about 11 a.m., and began his meeting with Zaluzhny about two hours later, Butler said. Some Americans traveling with the general, including two journalists, remained at the military installation while Milley traveled closer to the border. No photography was allowed during the visit, and U.S. military officials requested that the journalists withhold the name and exact location of the base.

The meeting occurred a day after a contingent of civilian officials from the Pentagon and State Department met in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other senior Ukrainian officials, and after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have traveled to Kyiv. Milley has not visited Ukraine itself, as the United States appears to maintain a policy in which only U.S. military personnel assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv spend time in the country.

Butler said that the visit did not come with outsize security concerns for Milley, and that he did not go anywhere that was dangerous. The general wanted to provide Zaluzhny with his impressions of the Ukrainian unit that just began training under the supervision of U.S. soldiers in Germany after visiting them on Monday, and discuss Ukrainian needs ahead of a regularly scheduled meeting later this week of the Ukraine Contact Group, a gathering in which international partners supporting Kyiv assess what military aid that Ukraine needs in the war and whom may be able to provide it.

“General Milley’s job here as a military guy is to be able to describe the tactical and operational conditions of the battlefield, and what the military needs are. And the way he does that is one, by understanding it himself, but two, by talking to General Zaluzhny on a regular basis.”

Tuesday’s visit marked the third time that Milley has visited the base in southeastern Poland since the war began. U.S. troops here, speaking on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the military, said that scope of the base’s mission has expanded in the last few months, as Washington sends Ukraine an expanding array of arms.

Military personnel also have worked to improve security at the base since the beginning of the war, adding new concrete bunkers and thick, sand-filled outdoor walls commonly known as Hesco barriers to join two batteries of Patriot air defense systems that were deployed southeastern Poland in the spring.

A U.S. soldier assigned to the Patriot unit said Tuesday that some have been assigned to the base since March, and that they aren’t sure when another unit of soldiers may arrive to rotate in and replace them. That’s not uncommon for Patriot units, but the lack of predictability has put a strain on the unit, the soldier said.

The unit operates continuously, with its alert status ebbing and flowing based on events of the day.

“We have to respond properly to the situation,” the soldier said.

