Former Navy SEAL killed fighting in Ukraine

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A former Navy SEAL was killed in Ukraine this week, the Navy said Friday, the latest American combat fatality in a war that has drawn legions of international fighters. Daniel Swift died Wednesday, the Navy said in a brief statement accompanying the release of his official military records. He enlisted in 2005, earning awards that suggested combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, though officials declined to describe those operations. Navy SEALs and other elite Special Operations troops conduct some of the U.S. military’s most secretive and sensitive missions, and the government seldom discloses what those tasks entail.

Swift’s military career took an unusual turn in 2019, his service records show, when the Navy classified him as an “active deserter.” Officials did not provide any additional details. The Navy has experienced a recent rise in desertions, however.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear what drew Swift to the war or for how long he had been engaged in the fighting. The Navy’s statement said only, “We cannot speculate as to why the former Sailor was in Ukraine.”

Time, which was first to report his death, reported earlier Friday that Swift was killed fighting alongside Ukrainian troops.

There is no official count of U.S. volunteer fighters in Ukraine. At least five other Americans have died there since the war began in late February, according to an unofficial tally of such reports maintained by The Washington Post.

Kelly Kasulis Cho contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article