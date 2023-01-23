Former senior FBI official accused of working for Russian he investigated

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — The former head of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in the New York Field Office has been indicted in two federal jurisdictions on charges related to improper foreign ties, including for allegedly violating U.S. sanctions on Russians by trying to get billionaire Oleg Deripaska removed from the sanctions list, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Charles McGonigal who has been retired from the FBI since Sept. 2018, has been indicted in federal court in Manhattan on money laundering, violating sanctions and other charges in connection to his alleged ties to Deripaska, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his role at the FBI, McGonigal had been tasked with investigating Deripaska, whose own indictment for sanctions violations was unsealed in September.

Separately, McGonigal was accused in a nine-count indictment in federal court in Washington of hiding his receipt of $225,000 from a former Albanian intelligence agent living in New Jersey. He was also accused of hiding foreign travel and contacts with senior leaders in countries including Albania, Kosovo and Bosnia where the former Albanian agent had business interests.

Prosecutors alleged that from at least August 2017 and beyond his retirement from the FBI, McGonigal failed to disclose to the FBI his relationship with the former Albanian security official, described as “Person A” in charging papers.

McGonigal’s alleged involvement with Deripaska may impact a significant push by the Justice Department to hit wealthy Russians with economic sanctions for conducting business in the U.S., an effort that accelerated last year with Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The twin indictments are also a black eye for the FBI, alleging that one of their most senior and trusted intelligence officials was taking secret cash payments and undermining the bureau’s overall intelligence-gathering mission.

Current and former U.S. officials who know and have worked with McGonigal said they were shocked by the charges. As an FBI agent at his level, McGonigal had knowledge of an extraordinary amount of sensitive information, potentially including investigations of foreign spies or U.S. citizens suspected of working on behalf of foreign governments, these people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the work McGonigal did. One former official said that McGonigal had worked with the CIA on counterintelligence matters.

According to the New York indictment, a law firm retained McGonegal to work as a consultant an investigator on the effort to get Deripaska removed from the sanctions list. He was listed as a consultant and arranged for $25,000 monthly payments to be sent to an account controlled by another person, a government interpreter who was a former Russian diplomat. The interpreter, Sergey Shestakov, was also charged.

McGonigal’s career as a top official in the FBI gave him access to classified information including a then-secret list of Russian prospects for sanctioning by the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the Justice Department said. That list that included Deripaska before the sanctions were actually imposed.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that McGonigal and Shestakov “should have known better” given their experience in government service. Both defendants are expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

U.S. Attorney Michael C. Graves of Washington, D.C. called the alleged cover-up of foreign contacts and financial relationships a “gateway to corruption” and credited the FBI with its handling of the “delicate and difficult” investigation of a former senior assistant director.

“McGonigal is alleged to have committed the very violations he swore to investigate while he purported to lead a workforce of FBI employees who spend their careers protecting secrets and holding foreign adversaries accountable,” said FBI Los Angeles Field Office Director Donald Alway, who announced the charges with Graves and the leaders of the Washington FBI and Justice Department national security division.

McGonigal faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on the two D.C. counts of falsification of records and documents, and up to five years in prison for each of seven counts of concealing material facts or making false statements. The most serious charge in the New York indictment also carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

Shane Harris contributed to this report. This is a developing story. It will be updated.

