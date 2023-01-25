Archives weighs asking past presidents, VPs to look for classified items

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The National Archives is weighing whether to ask living former presidents and vice presidents to review their personal records to verify that no classified materials are inadvertently outstanding, according to two people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail private conversations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The deliberation comes after the discovery and return of a limited number of records bearing classified markings in recent weeks at President Biden’s home and a think tank bearing his name, as well as at the home of former vice president Mike Pence.

More than 100 classified documents also were found by the FBI last year when they searched former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, capping a nearly year-long quest to retrieve documents from the former president. The search came after more than 200 classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago had been turned over to the Archives and the Justice Department.

The National Archives declined to provide comment.

The list of former presidents and vice presidents could include former president Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter, and former vice presidents Dick Cheney, Al Gore, and Dan Quayle.

An adviser to former president Barack Obama’s office, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record, told The Washington Post on Tuesday that all classified records from his time in the White House had been submitted to the National Archives upon leaving office and that the agency continues to assume physical and legal custody of Obama’s materials.

The recent discoveries underscore the limitations of the Presidential Records Act, which governs how documents of former presidents and vice presidents are handled. Under the PRA, the Archives takes ownership of millions of presidential papers from the outgoing president as soon as a new president is sworn in, while items deemed personal go home with the former president. Classified materials are all considered government property but compliance can sometimes be an issue due to the massive volume of materials.

Both Biden and Pence officials have stressed cooperation and compliance with the Archives and FBI in recent public statements, while Trump has continued to fume over the special counsel appointed to oversee the investigation into his mishandling of classified documents. Attorney General Merrick Garland has also appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of classified materials.

Earlier this week, Trump accused Smith of “viciously harassing and bullying everyone in sight” on his social media website Truth Social.

Biden officials say that classified papers found recently at Biden’s home and garage in Wilmington and his office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, were inadvertently mishandled and quickly disclosed and returned to the National Archives.

Greg Jacob, a lawyer for Pence, said that the former vice president gave permission to the FBI to collect the classified documents from his home last week after a lawyer found what Jacob called a “small number” of documents bearing classified markings during a search of Pence’s Indiana home. No classified documents were found at the offices of Pence’s organization Advancing American Freedom, according to spokesman Devin O’Malley.

Michael Scherer contributed to this report.

