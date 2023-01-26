FBI shuts down major ransomware gang that targeted schools, hospitals

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The FBI has shut down a major ransomware gang that is accused of stealing more than $100 million from companies and organizations across the world, federal law enforcement officials announced Thursday, hacking their computer systems and demanding payments before they would allow those systems to work properly again. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Attorney General Merrick Garland said the ransomware group — called Hive — targeted hospitals, school districts, financial firms and other entities, infiltrating and disabling their websites and stealing their data. The hackers then would seek ransom from their victims if the victims wanted to regain access to their programs and keep their private data from being released.

In one instance, Hive allegedly infiltrated a Midwest hospital’s computer system in August 2021, while covid was surging, preventing the hospital from admitting new patients, Garland said.

Garland, FBI Director Chris Wray and their top deputies described the dismantling of Hive as a major victory in the government’s efforts to prevent increasingly common, complex and damaging cybercrimes. Officials said they have not made any arrests, but the investigation is continuing.

“Cybercrime is a constantly evolving threat," Garland said. "But as I have said before, the Justice Department will spare no resource to identify and bring to justice, anyone, anywhere, who targets the United States with a ransomware attack.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

