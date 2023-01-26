5 fired Memphis officers charged with second-degree murder of Tyre Nichols

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Five Memphis police officers fired last week in connection with the beating death of a 29-year-old Black man were jailed on Thursday and each charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping, according to Shelby County Jail booking information. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The detention center’s website said Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean were booked into custody as of midday. Each is being investigated in connection with the Jan. 10 death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being severely beaten following a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

The former officers each are charged with second degree murder, “aggravated assault — acting in concert,” two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and one count of official oppression, the website says.

After viewing body-camera video of the arrest on Monday, lawyers for Nichols’s family said he was kicked, punched and Tasered less than 100 yards from his home. A police spokesperson said officers pulled Nichols over for alleged reckless driving, and Nichols fled on foot before he was ultimately arrested.

The Department of Justice and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are conducting separate investigations into the arrest, and Memphis officials have said the body-camera footage will be released to the public soon.

The Memphis police department announced the firing of the five officers on Jan. 20, saying they had used excessive force and failed to intervene and render aid, violating department policy.

The officers each joined the department within the past six years. All of them are Black.

Nichols’s family said he suffered from Crohn’s disease and struggled to maintain body weight, hovering around 145 pounds for most of his adulthood. At least two of the officers involved in the deadly encounter — Martin and Mills — played college football; according to their booking information on the jail website, all weighed over 200 pounds.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family, said the body-camera footage of the arrest reminded him of the Los Angeles Police Department beating of Rodney King more than three decades ago — an attack that was also captured on video and that sparked widespread protests and changed the national conversation about police reform.

“Yet again, we’re seeing evidence of what happens to Black and Brown people from simple traffic stops … You should not be killed because of a simple traffic stop," Crump said on Jan. 23. "And we have to say to America: how you would treat our White brothers and sisters when you have a traffic stop with them, well, treat us Black and Brown citizens the same way.”

Nichols’s mother described him as a “gentle soul" in an interview with The Post on Monday.

“Tyre was a beautiful person," said RowVaughn Wells, his mother. "He loved to skateboard. He loved to take pictures. He liked to go see the sunset. And most of all, he loved his mother and he loved his son.

“Those five men — their families are heartbroken as well. They hurt a lot of people when they did this. I don’t understand why they had to do this to my son.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

