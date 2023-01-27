Three men charged in alleged plot to kill Iranian American journalist

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal officials said Friday three men have been charged for allegedly plotting to kill an Iranian American journalist and activist in New York who was critical of the Iranian government. Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and their top deputies described a plot in which the three men connected to an Eastern European gang with ties to Iran surveilled the journalist and tried to lure her out of her Brooklyn home to kill her.

The target of the murder-for-hire plot was not named in the indictment. But Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad, who has long been a critic of Iran and had been the victim of a previous failed kidnapping plot, confirmed in a video posted on Twitter that she was the target.

One of the suspects, Khalid Mehdiyev — a New York resident and a Azerbaijan citizen who was allegedly tasked with killing Alinejad — was arrested in July after police discovered him with a loaded assault rifle outside of her Brooklyn home.

“The victim in this case was targeted for exercising the rights to which every American citizen is entitled,” Garland said during a news conference Friday.

The 25-page indictment unsealed Friday in U.S. District for the Southern District of New York identified the other suspects as Polad Omarav — who lives in Eastern Europe — and Rafat Amirov — a citizen of Russia and Azerbaijan who resides in Iran. They face murder-for-hire and money laundering charges.

Officials provided few details about how they coordinated those arrests abroad but said Omarav is in custody and is expected to be extradited to the United States. Amirov was expected to appear in a federal courthouse in Manhattan on Friday. No other information was immediately available about where Amirov was arrested and when he arrived in the United States.

Last year, The Washington Post reported that the Iranian government has stepped up its efforts to kidnap and kill government officials, activists and journalists around the world, including in the United States, according to government documents and interviews with 15 officials in Washington, Europe and the Middle East.

The activities described in the indictment unsealed Friday match what multiple U.S. and Western intelligence officials described as a murder-for-hire playbook.

Typically, a lead operative not in the same country as the victim sends information, including photographs and other biographical details, to another operative, who is tasked with carrying out the operation or finding proxies to do it.

For instance, in an operation in Cyprus allegedly targeting Israelis living on the Mediterranean island, officials accused Iranian intelligence of hiring a network of Pakistani nationals to conduct surveillance, including a man who they said used his job as a motorcycle delivery man for a local food company as cover.

Officials allege that in the fall of 2021, he passed his information to his handlers in Tehran, as well as to another man in Cyprus hired to carry out the killings. Last year, Cypriot officials charged Orkhan Asadov, 38, in connection with plots to kill Israeli citizens. Like Amirov, Asadov is a Russian Azerbaijani national.

In August, the Justice Department charged a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps with orchestrating a failed plot to kill John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser and a prominent critic of the Iranian government.

Authorities said ​​Shahram Poursafi recruited an individual via social media to help arrange the slaying and directed surveillance in advance as Bolton came and went from his office in Washington. Unbeknown to Poursafi, his ostensible co-conspirator was an informant for the FBI, and the plot was foiled.

