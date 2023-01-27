Memphis police expected to release video of Tyre Nichols as cities brace for protests

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Memphis police officials are expected to release video recordings Friday night of the beating that led to the death of a 29-year-old Black man more than two weeks ago, resulting in second-degree murder charges and firings for five officers involved. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In announcing the charges, which include aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said video footage of the Jan. 7 incident will be released after 6 p.m. Central time Friday.

Officials who have seen the video have uniformly expressed disgust at the officers’ actions. Attorneys for the Nichols family likened the footage to the 1991 Rodney King beating at the hands of Los Angeles Police Department officers. Officials, including Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and President Biden, have urged a nonviolent response.

“I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest,” Biden said. “Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable.”

Advertisement

Nichols’s mother, RowVaughn Wells, and his stepfather, Rodney Wells, watched the video on Monday, along with several close relatives and five lawyers for the family, in a downtown Memphis law firm’s conference room.

RowVaughn Wells watched for less than a minute before hearing her son’s voice and leaving the room, she said.

“I have to stay strong, but it’s very difficult,” she told The Washington Post. “And then when I walked in that room and I sat there and I heard my son’s voice — because that’s going to be the last time that I hear my son’s voice — that just did something to me. And I just had to get out.”

Family and friends reminisced about Tyre Nichols, a joyful young man who died on Jan. 10 after a violent arrest by Memphis police three days prior. (Video: Hadley Green/The Washington Post)

Representatives for Nichols said the footage they watched lasted an hour, with multiple video angles showing different perspectives of the interaction. Mulroy said the footage included police surveillance video and footage from body cameras worn by the officers.

Advertisement

“We were expecting something not good, because we usually don’t get a chance to see video this quickly,” said Antonio Romanucci, an attorney for the family. “The expectation level was met, if not exceeded. There’s a good three minutes of unabated beating. Just beating. I’ve seen a lot, but this was shocking.”

As the family screened the footage — details of which they were asked by the city attorney not to share publicly in advance of its release — Rodney Wells cried out in anguish.

“Why?” he repeated. “What did he do?”

“It turned into a pack mentality,” Romanucci said, referring to the Memphis police officers. “And certainly when they packed together, they reacted together and they felt protected by each other. It’s sad to see these five play off each other. They all take shots.”

Before watching the footage Monday morning, the family met with Memphis police Chief Cerelyn Davis. Rodney Wells said Davis explained she was proud of her department and the work its officers do for the city of Memphis, “but I’m not proud of what you’re about to see,” she told them.

Advertisement

Officials in multiple cities braced for fallout Friday. D.C. Police said it had activated all sworn personnel — more than 4,000 officers — in anticipation of protests.

“MPD respects the community’s First Amendment right to demonstrate and peacefully protest,” the department said in a press release. “We will not tolerate any unlawful behavior during First Amendment demonstrations, and we will take swift law enforcement action should anyone break the law.”

The New York Police Department issued a statement this week pledging to “ensure public safety for every New Yorker exercising their First Amendment rights” upon the video’s release.

GiftOutline Gift Article