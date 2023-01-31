FBI searched Penn Biden Center after president’s aides reported documents

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FBI agents searched President Biden's former office at the Penn Biden Center in mid-November, a little more than a week after the White House alerted federal officials that a Biden lawyer had found evidence of classified records at the D.C.-based think tank, according to one person familiar with the search. As The Washington Post previously reported, the FBI and Biden attorneys conducted searches at multiple locations where Biden documents were stored after the White House report of discovering classified records led the Justice Department to begin investigating the possible mishandling of classified records Nov. 9. The general time frame of the FBI search of the Penn Biden Center was reported by CBS News on Tuesday.

Biden and his lawyers cooperated with the search, two people familiar with the effort said. It could not be determined whether FBI agents uncovered additional classified records or items. Through a spokesman, Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer declined to comment.

The FBI declined to comment.

Biden used the office in the luxurious 10-story office building near the U.S. Capitol between 2017 and 2019, but the discovery of classified records improperly stored there and dating from his vice presidency coincided with Biden’s plans to shutter the office. Government records that are classified are supposed to be kept in government possession — and top-secret records are kept under strict lock and key.

Biden’s lawyers and his White House aides have faced criticism that they did not divulge key details of finding classified records from Biden’s vice presidency outside government control and in Biden’s private office, especially after CBS News first reported the Nov. 2 discovery this month.

Biden’s advisers agreed to confirm the details that CBS News had obtained about the records found at the Penn Biden Center but did not reveal that Biden’s lawyers had just weeks earlier found additional classified documents at Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home in a Dec. 20 search.

The White House and Biden’s personal attorneys appeared to set out on a more transparent path in mid-January. After the FBI searched Biden’s home in Wilmington with Biden’s approval Jan. 20, the White House and Bauer released an announcement the following day explaining the search and the findings.

Boxes of records from Biden’s time as vice president were sent to the Penn Biden Center within a year of Biden and President Barack Obama leaving the White House.

In early November, an attorney working for Biden, Pat Moore, was helping to review and pack up Biden’s records in preparation for closing down the Penn Biden Center office. He went through a large closet and found nothing out of the ordinary, a person familiar with the matter said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Then he tackled a smaller closet, finding it stuffed with folders, boxes and other political memorabilia, including documents related to Biden’s son Beau’s funeral, drafts of political speeches and boxes of personal books, the person said.

What Moore found next was a shock and set off a series of alarm bells: a folder with a cover sheet saying it contained secret government documents. Moore immediately called another attorney and notified the White House Counsel’s Office, which in turn contacted the National Archives, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The National Archives alerted the national security lawyers at the Justice Department, which then launched a standard investigation into retrieving classified records outside the government’s control.

A Justice Department attorney contacted Bauer by letter in mid-November, instructing that he and Biden aides discontinue searching or reviewing any records at the Penn Biden Center or other possible locations where such records were stored. The lawyer also asked Bauer and members of Biden’s team to help identify other locations that classified records from Biden’s vice presidency might have been stored.

Biden and his lawyers agreed to fully cooperate, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

