N.Y. attorney general seeks sanctions against Trump and his legal team

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Attorneys working under New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday asked a judge overseeing the office’s $250 million fraud lawsuit to sanction Trump parties and their attorneys for “falsely” denying facts in recent court filings and rehashing “frivolous” arguments. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight James’s team filed a major civil enforcement action against Donald Trump, three of his adult children, the family business and other executives there in September, alleging a deliberate fraud aimed at deceiving lenders and insurance brokers, giving the impression that Trump’s wealth was worth more than it really was. The Trump parties also allegedly undervalued his assets in order to reduce tax labilities.

In a letter to New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron on Tuesday, Kevin Wallace, senior enforcement counsel at the AG’s office, said the Trump side repeatedly denied reality in their set of official court filings last week and did not learn from past admonishments made by Engoron over the repeated use of “frivolous” arguments.

“A cursory review of the [filings] reveals that a number of the denials are demonstrably false and actually contradict sworn statements by the Defendants in other proceedings,” Wallace wrote.

Advertisement

Lawyers for the AG’s office pointed to sworn testimony in other recent proceedings, including a deposition in another lawsuit from Trump himself, that contradicts some of what the Trump attorneys claimed in their written formal responses to the lawsuit. Trump lawyers, according to the letter, quibbled over the AG’s references to the “structure of the Trump Organization,” which is an improper argument, the AG said.

Trump attorneys also rejected that he was president of the company during a stretch of time that included his U.S. presidency, which Trump’s own testimony in an unrelated civil case contradicted, the letter said. The AG’s request also noted that Eric Trump, who along with his siblings Donald Jr. and Ivanka served as an executive at the company, denied through the filing that Seven Springs, a Westchester, N.Y., family property, was purchased in 1995 for $7.5 million even though he admitted it previously.

Engoron scheduled a hearing Wednesday morning to address the AG’s requests. The judge recently admonished the Trump side for other uses of meritless arguments and considered sanctions but did not impose any. “It does not appear that this point was taken, however, and [the AG’s office] would ask the Court to renew the issue,” Wallace’s letter said.

Advertisement

Alina Habba, one of Trump’s attorneys, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the AG’s letter.

Attorneys for Trump were sanctioned recently in another matter. A federal judge in Florida sanctioned Trump’s legal representatives, hitting them with a $1 million fine for a presentation of frivolous and baseless claims in a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.

After the sanctioning, Trump lawyers withdrew lawsuits against James in Florida and New York.

GiftOutline Gift Article