U.S. reaches military base access agreement in the Philippines

MANILA — The United States and the Philippines announced Thursday that U.S. military forces will be given access to four new military bases in the islands, solidifying a months-long U.S. effort to expand its strategic footprint across the Pacific region to counter threats from China. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The new access agreement, sealed during a visit here by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, will add to the five bases already used for training, pre-positioning of equipment, use of runway and other facilities under a 2014 defense cooperation agreement.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., greeting Austin before they met at the Malacanang Palace on Thursday morning, did not mention China directly. But he spoke of a “terribly complex situation, something we can only navigate properly with help from our partners and allies.”

“The United States has always been our longest partner and ally,” Marcos said. “I have always said, it seems to me that the future of the Philippines, and for that matter the Asia-Pacific region, will always involve the United States.”

Austin replied that “my goal, and it’s certainly President Biden’s goal, is to strengthen the relationship in every way possible.”

The announcement did not specify where the new bases would be.

The addition of the new bases “will allow more rapid support for humanitarian and climate-related disasters in the Philippines, and respond to other shared challenges,” the Pentagon said in a statement accompanying the signing.

The United States has allocated more than $82 million toward infrastructure investment at the existing five bases, the statement said.

Austin is spending two days in the Philippines as part of a Pacific swing aimed at expanding Washington’s Indo-Pacific alliances and partnerships as China has increased its provocations in the region, including with air-to-air intercepts and maritime challenges.

