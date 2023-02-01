Veterans sue Biden Justice Dept. over pistol brace restrictions

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Wisconsin law firm is challenging a Biden administration rule requiring gunowners to register pistols affixed with a stabilizing brace — an accessory, federal officials contend, that allows people to make handguns more lethal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Attorneys with the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed a lawsuit this week claiming the Justice Department’s interpretation of the rule violates the Second Amendment and that a change in regulation requiring gunowners to register a pistol with the federal government would need to come from Congress. Gunowners do not need to register unenhanced pistols this way.

The administration says it has not changed the law but rather provided a clear interpretation to existing regulations.

Justice Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) officials have argued that adding a stabilizing brace to a pistol converts it into a short-barreled rifle — a compact weapon that can be braced against one’s shoulder to fire bullets faster and with greater accuracy. Short-barreled rifles are subject to additional federal registration and tax requirements, and officials say the rule closes a loophole that has allowed some gunowners to skirt laws that apply to rifles but not to handguns.

The lawsuit, which argues that the federal government is unjustly expanding the definition of a short-barreled rifle, sets up a legal battle that could ping its way through the federal court system.

Gun-control advocates have long pushed for the federal government to clamp down on stabilizing braces. The effort gained traction after the devices were used by pistol-wielding assailants in the 2019 Dayton, Ohio, shooting that killed nine people and the 2021 Boulder, Colo., shooting that killed 10. Law enforcement officials estimate there are more than 3 million stabilizing braces in the country.

“The fact that people misuse [stabilizing braces] does not give the ATF the authority to regulate it as if it was a short-barreled gun,” said Dan Lennington, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty’s lead attorney on the case. “It’s a grab of power.”

A spokeswoman for ATF, which is part of the Justice Department, declined to comment.

Lennington filed the lawsuit on behalf of three military veterans in Wisconsin and Texas who own pistols with stabilizing braces. They say the stabilizing brace makes the weapons more accurate and, subsequently, safer.

The lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of Texas and assigned to Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of President Donald Trump who came under fire during his Senate confirmation for his extreme views on LGBTQ rights. Kacsmaryk also is presiding over a high-profile case challenging the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of abortion pills as safe and effective.

Stabilizing braces were designed to help people with disabilities use pistols, and the administration’s new rules do not require extra regulations when the accessory is used for this purpose on certain types of guns.

“The Rule forces Plaintiffs to either comply with ATF’s demands within 120 days or risk criminal penalties, including up to 10 years in prison, all for owning a device that ATF has repeatedly and affirmatively approved going back more than a decade,” the lawsuit reads. “Plaintiffs do not want to be listed in a national firearms database, as would be required if they registered their pistols with the ATF.”

The stabilizing-brace rule marked the Biden administration’s latest attempt to strengthen gun laws even as Congress declines to consider more aggressive legislative action sought by the president.

Under the rule, people who have a stabilizing brace affixed to their pistols would have to apply for a permit with ATF within four months. A $200 fee will be waived for current owners who register their weapons within that period, but new purchasers are required to pay the fee immediately.

Current owners must apply for a permit within that four-month window, though they do not have to be approved in that time frame to be considered in compliance with the rule.

This is the sixth lawsuit the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty has filed against the Biden administration, according to Lennington.

