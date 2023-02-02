Chinese spy balloon flying over U.S. ‘right now,’ Pentagon says

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted over the continental United States and scrutinized by the U.S. military for several days, prompting the Pentagon to consider shooting it down, senior U.S. officials said Thursday, a striking development in a time of rising tension between the two world powers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The balloon is traveling at an altitude “well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground,” Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters in a hastily arranged news conference used to disclose the situation. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, continues to track the balloon, but officials would not specify its present whereabouts.

“Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years,” Ryder said. “Once the balloon was detected, the U.S. government acted immediately to prevent against the collection of sensitive information.”

The discovery, coming just days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit Beijing, prompted a series of unusual events Wednesday as the balloon was observed over sparsely populated Montana. The state is home to several U.S. nuclear missile silos.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, traveling in the Philippines, convened a meeting with senior U.S. defense officials to assess how the United States might, and they at least briefly discussed shooting down the balloon, a senior U.S. defense official said in a conference call with reporters. This official, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Pentagon. Austin’s advisers, including Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, advised against shooting it down, citing safety concerns that falling debris could cause, the senior official said.

The balloon’s flight path takes it over “a number of sensitive sites,” the senior official said, but it appears it does not have the ability collect information that is “over and above” other tools at China’s disposal, like low-orbit satellites. Nevertheless, the Pentagon is taking undisclosed “mitigation steps” to prevent Beijing from gathering additional intelligence.

“We know exactly where this balloon is, exactly what it is passing over, and we are taking steps to be extra vigilant so that we can mitigate any foreign intelligence risk,” the official said.

The Pentagon initially observed the balloon soaring above Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and then over Canada before it crossed into Montana, another U.S. official said. It was not clear from where the balloon was launched initially.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

