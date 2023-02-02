U.S. releases ‘high-value’ Guantanamo prisoner

A longtime Guantánamo Bay detainee, who was interrogated at CIA black sites and imprisoned more than 15 years at the top-security facility in Cuba, was released in Belize on Thursday, the man’s attorneys said.
Khan, a Pakistani citizen, was born in Saudi Arabia but grew up outside of Baltimore. In 2003 he was captured in Pakistan and taken to a number of secret CIA facilities, where he was subject to harsh interrogation tactics. After pleading guilty in 2012, he completed a 10-year sentence in March 2022.
“I have been given a second chance in life and I intend to make the most of it,” Khan said in a statement released via his attorneys. Before his release, he described coming under the influence of al-Qaeda in Pakistan and taking part in militant plots.
In a statement, the Defense Department thanked the government of Belize.
Thirty-four inmates remain at Guantánamo, where efforts to prosecute suspects from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and other terror incidents have repeatedly stalled in a military court.