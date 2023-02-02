U.S. releases ‘high-value’ Guantanamo prisoner

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A longtime Guantánamo Bay detainee, who was interrogated at CIA black sites and imprisoned more than 15 years at the top-security facility in Cuba, was released in Belize on Thursday, the man’s attorneys said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The resettlement of Majid Khan, who entered into a cooperation agreement with the government in 2012, represented the first time a so-called “high-value” prisoner who was brought to Guantánamo from the secret CIA facilities was released, attorneys at the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) and Jenner & Block said in a statement.

Khan, a Pakistani citizen, was born in Saudi Arabia but grew up outside of Baltimore. In 2003 he was captured in Pakistan and taken to a number of secret CIA facilities, where he was subject to harsh interrogation tactics. After pleading guilty in 2012, he completed a 10-year sentence in March 2022.

Advertisement

“I have been given a second chance in life and I intend to make the most of it,” Khan said in a statement released via his attorneys. Before his release, he described coming under the influence of al-Qaeda in Pakistan and taking part in militant plots.

In a statement, the Defense Department thanked the government of Belize.

Thirty-four inmates remain at Guantánamo, where efforts to prosecute suspects from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and other terror incidents have repeatedly stalled in a military court.

GiftOutline Gift Article