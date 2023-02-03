The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Blinken visit postponed as Pentagon tracks suspected Chinese spy balloon

Bystanders captured video on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 of a suspected spy balloon floating over Montana. U.S. officials say the Pentagon has been monitoring the craft. (Video: The Washington Post)
President Biden on Friday postponed a planned trip to China by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in response to the Pentagon’s discovery of an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over the continental United States. According to the Pentagon, the balloon was drifting over high-altitude U.S. airspace, and is being tracked but is not currently considered a threat to people on the ground. The airborne vehicle was seen over Montana, home to some of the United States’ nuclear missile silos.

  • China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday released a statement confirming the balloon originated in China, but said it is a weather balloon that drifted off course.
  • President Biden declined to answer questions about the situation during an appearance at the White House complex where he delivered remarks on the economy.
  • U.S. officials briefly considered shooting the balloon down but decided against it due to the threat of falling debris to people on the ground.
  • Here’s what you need to know about spy balloons — and what we know so far about the Chinese balloon over Montana.
