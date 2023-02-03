Live updates Blinken visit postponed as Pentagon tracks suspected Chinese spy balloon

President Biden on Friday postponed a planned trip to China by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in response to the Pentagon’s discovery of an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over the continental United States. According to the Pentagon, the balloon was drifting over high-altitude U.S. airspace, and is being tracked but is not currently considered a threat to people on the ground. The airborne vehicle was seen over Montana, home to some of the United States’ nuclear missile silos.