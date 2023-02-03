Another suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over Latin America, U.S. says

“We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America,” Department of Defense spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in a statement to The Washington Post. “We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon.”

The Pentagon has assessed that an airborne vehicle spotted flying over Latin America, similar to the one seen over the continental United States, is another Chinese spy balloon.

The assessment comes amid a diplomatic row sparked by the first balloon, which was seen over Montana on Wednesday and has since has prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a trip to Beijing just hours before his departure. The Chinese government claimed the device was a “civilian airship” that is used to collect information about the weather.