Another suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over Latin America, U.S. says

February 3, 2023 at 10:32 p.m. EST
The high-altitude Chinese balloon floats over Columbia, Mo., on Friday. (Anna Griffin/AP)

The Pentagon has assessed that an airborne vehicle spotted flying over Latin America, similar to the one seen over the continental United States, is another Chinese spy balloon.

“We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America,” Department of Defense spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in a statement to The Washington Post. “We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon.”

Other reports of Chinese surveillance balloons over Canada and Alaska are inaccurate, defense officials said Friday.

The assessment comes amid a diplomatic row sparked by the first balloon, which was seen over Montana on Wednesday and has since has prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a trip to Beijing just hours before his departure. The Chinese government claimed the device was a “civilian airship” that is used to collect information about the weather.

China has a track record of spying in Latin America. In 2021, the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center took control of websites by Chinese hacking group NICKEL across 29 countries, and noted the organization had “a large amount of activity” targeting Central and South American governments.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.

