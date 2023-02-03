What to know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon

A high-altitude surveillance balloon spotted over the U.S. mainland is a spy balloon launched by China, U.S. officials said Thursday, a day after the airborne vehicle was seen over Montana, home to some of the United States’ nuclear missile silos.
Spy balloons have previously passed over the United States, but one thing “different” about this object is that it has loitered overhead “for an extended period of time,” defense officials say.
Chinese officials on Friday first said they were looking to “factcheck the situation” and then said later that the balloon was “a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes” that had accidentally entered U.S. airspace because of westerly winds.
Here’s what you need to know about spy balloons — and what we know so far about the Chinese balloon over Montana.