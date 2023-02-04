U.S. military downs Chinese balloon over Atlantic Ocean

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A U.S. military aircraft on Saturday downed the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that had been floating over the United States for several days, according to eyewitness video circulating on social media. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The balloon was brought down just off the Atlantic Coast, shortly after the Federal Aviation Administration, citing an unspecified security situation, announced ground stops for all flights in and out of Wilmington, N.C., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Charleston, S.C.

In a statement, the agency said the ground stop was to “support the Department of Defense in a national security effort.”

Earlier Saturday, President Biden had told reporters, “We’re gonna take care of it.”

The balloon was disclosed to the public on Thursday after appearing over Montana the day before, prompting a temporary stoppage of all flights out of the airport in Billings. On Friday a second Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Latin America, the Pentagon said.

U.S. officials say there is likely a third such balloon conducting surveillance in another part of the world.

The balloons are part of an extensive Chinese military surveillance program that has been running for years, involving a Chinese company supplying the technology to the People’s Liberation Army, said two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.

The airship contains “some sophisticated communications gear” and had been lingering over strategic sites, said one official. Earlier this week it was spotted loitering over Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, home to several nuclear missile silos. “But what it actually does we don’t know.”

U.S. officials believe that the balloon both drifts with air currents and has the ability to be directed. The bottom of the balloon is outfitted with propellers, an official said.

“This is a substantial program,” said the official. It involves a commercial Chinese company providing the technology to the People’s Liberation Army, the Chinese military. “This capacity has been used to fly over sensitive sites, and to collect information.”

Along the East Coast, onlookers noted the unusual activity. Danielle Skipper, who lives in Aynor, S.C., a rural farming community near Myrtle Beach, saw the balloon from the first time outside her house at 1:22 p.m. An hour later, she said it was still “lingering big time.”

Skipper had been out in her yard, with her husband and dogs, watching the balloon and filming videos. There were a lot of jets around the balloon she said.

“They start out with large circles, and then they come in and make closer circles,” she said, noting that the balloon being outside her house made her uneasy. “I wish it would go somewhere else besides here,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

