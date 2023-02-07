New images of the Chinese balloon recovery show the closest glimpse yet

U.S. service members have recovered substantial remnants of the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic on Saturday, according to newly released photos that provided the closest glimpse yet of the craft.
The sailors are assigned to Virginia-based Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2, drawing on their experience in handling dangerous material at sea. Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, who oversees the North American Aerospace Defense Command, told reporters yesterday that while they didn’t assess whether explosives were on board, he said it was appropriate for crews on the scene to proceed as though there could be. They may encounter other hazardous objects, such as shards of solar panel glass and batteries.
While officials said it is too early to tell how much of the craft would be intact, the photos provide a sense that some material has survived the encounter with a fighter jet’s missile. The balloon itself is about 200 feet tall and carrying equipment measuring roughly the size of a regional jetliner, VanHerck said, estimating its weight at about 2,000 pounds. Officials have not described the equipment in detail.
That material scattered into a debris field of about 5,000 square feet, VanHerck said, in about 50 feet of water. The FBI will analyze the recovered material, officials have said.
The search is being led by personnel aboard the USS Carter Hall, an amphibious ship based in the Norfolk area. Shipping data on Monday showed it sailing in neat rows, indicating an apparent grid search, more than 10 miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach.
The Carter Hall is joined by other vessels, including the USNS Pathfinder, an oceanographic survey ship that will map the bottom of the Atlantic where the majority of the debris splashed down and sank, VanHerck said. Coast Guard aircraft flying from Elizabeth City, N.C., and Savannah, Ga., also are involved.
