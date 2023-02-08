Walmart shooter pleads guilty to federal charges in 2019 El Paso attack

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EL PASO — Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty in federal court here Wednesday to hate crime and firearm charges related to a shooting rampage in 2019 in which he killed 23 people and injured nearly two dozen more at a Walmart near the Texas-Mexico border. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Federal prosecutors said that Crusius, 24, confessed to targeting Mexicans and that he posted a statement online hours before the attack in which he railed against the “Hispanic invasion” of the United States, using anti-immigrant language that has been popularized on the political far right. The document cited a white supremacist theory known as “the great replacement,” which postulates that a secret group of elites is working to destroy the White race by replacing them with immigrants and refugees.

Under the plea deal with the Justice Department, accepted by U.S. District Judge David C. Guaderrama, Crusius faces 90 consecutive life prison sentences. Federal authorities had announced last month that they would not seek the death penalty, paving the way for the agreement 3 1/2 years after the attack.

Advertisement

Crusius appeared in court in handcuffs and wearing a blue jail jumpsuit, in front of a crowd that included survivors and family members of the victims at the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse. He will be sentenced in June.

Crusius carried out the massacre on a weekend morning in early August 2019, when more than 1,000 people were inside the store, including families with children stocking up on back-t0-school supplies.

The Walmart is a popular destination for residents here in the city and for those just across the border in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, according to local officials. Seven Mexican nationals were among those killed.

Crusius traveled about 650 miles from his home near Dallas to El Paso, authorities said, to commit what remains the nation’s deadliest mass killing since 2017. The 2022 killing at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers.

Advertisement

The El Paso attack was the first of two high-profile incidents in the country that weekend. A day later, 24-year-old Connor Betts killed nine people, including his transgender brother, and wounded 17 in Dayton, Ohio, before being fatally shot by police.

He is still facing state capital charges; he has pleaded not guilty, and a trial date has not yet been set. It is not clear how his guilty plea on the federal charges might affect the state case.

In his 2,300-word online statement issued before the shooting, Crusius criticized both political parties, but said the country would soon be run by Democrats because of the growing Hispanic population, the death of the baby-boom generation and the “anti-immigrant rhetoric of the right.”

He suggested that the growing Hispanic population in Texas would soon make it a solidly Democratic state, which he argued would all but assure repeated Democratic presidential victories.

Advertisement

“The Democrat party will own America and they know it. They have already begun the transition by pandering heavily to the Hispanic voting bloc,” the document said.

Crusius’s self-described motivation for the targeting of Mexicans prompted criticism from Democrats that racist rhetoric from then-President Donald Trump and some of his Republican allies had exacerbated racial and ethnic divisions in the country and contributed to a spike in hate crimes, which surged during Trump’s presidency.

Ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, Trump spoke frequently of an “invasion” at the southern border in railing against migrant arrivals, and he used a racist trope in a 2019 tweet that four minority Democratic congresswomen, all citizens, should “go back” to “the crime infested places from which they came.”

GiftOutline Gift Article