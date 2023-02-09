Pence receives subpoena from prosecutors examining Trump’s role in Jan. 6

Gift Article Share

Former Vice President Mike Pence received a subpoena from the special counsel investigating key aspects of the sprawling probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and former president Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, according to a person familiar with the matter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jack Smith — the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the day-day operations of the investigation — is also heading a separate criminal probe into Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents at his Florida home.

The Pence subpoena is related to Jan. 6, according to the person familiar with the matter, and comes after months of negotiations between the Justice Department and Pence.

ABC News first reported news of the subpoena. A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment.

Pence is the highest-level person in Trump’s orbit publicly known to be subpoenaed as part of the investigation, and it could pit two potential presidential candidates against each other.

It is unclear whether Pence will comply with the subpoena. His advisers had previously said he was not interested in appearing before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Pence has told people privately that he has concerns about testifying against Trump because of executive privilege, according to the person familiar with the matter.

Pence is presumably the only witness to one-on-one conversations he had with Trump, and prosecutors may feel they need to, at a minimum, attempt to get his version of events under oath.

Pence has publicly suggested Trump got bad legal advice and downplayed the idea that he saw criminal conduct.

“Well, I don’t know if it is criminal to listen to bad advice from lawyers,” Pence told NBC last year. “The truth is, what the president was repeating is what he was hearing from that gaggle of attorneys around him. Presidents, just like all of us that have served in public life, you have to rely on your team, you have to rely on the credibility of the people around you. So, as time goes on, I hope we can move beyond this, beyond that prospect. And this is really a time when our country ought to be healing.”

Federal law enforcement officials are also in discussions with Pence’s legal team to perform a consensual search of his Indiana home to ensure there are no classified materials on his property, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Devlin Barrett contributed to this report.

