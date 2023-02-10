U.S. military launches relief mission in Turkey after earthquake

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. military has begun deploying forces to assist with earthquake relief in Turkey, U.S. officials said Friday, with a Navy headquarters overseeing the mission and a Marine Corps general arriving on the ground. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Brig. Gen. Andrew Priddy, the commanding general of a naval task force in Europe, was assessing the scope of U.S. military support that may be needed, these people said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the operation ahead of a formal Pentagon announcement, which was expected later Friday. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa will coordinate the operation, three U.S. officials said.

The Pentagon referred questions Friday morning about the deployment to U.S. European Command, which is headquartered in Germany. Officials there did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

More than 22,000 people have died as a result of the disaster, which leveled building in southern Turkey and northern Syria, leaving thousands more injured and homeless. The United Nations has dispatched aid teams to the region, but those efforts have been hampered by infrastructure damage and fallout from the war in Syria that has fractured the country.

It was not clear how the U.S. military also might assist in Syria, where the United States maintains a limited counterterrorism mission in the northeastern corner of the country. In a statement Wednesday, the top U.S. officer overseeing American military activity in the region, Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, said that his headquarters has established a team to “surge support” to people affected in both countries.

While Turkey and Syria border each other, European Command oversees missions in Turkey and Central Command leads missions in Syria. Turkey, a NATO ally, also has a much closer relationship with Washington.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear which American military units might be called upon to assist on the ground. Two U.S. officials said that one option often deployed for humanitarian crises, a Marine Corps expeditionary unit, or MEU, is unavailable at the moment because senior commanders at the Pentagon left a gap between their typical rotations through the region. Those units deploy with about 2,200 Marines on board three Navy ships, but none has been in Europe for months, as the U.S. military faces a shortage of vessels deemed ready to deploy, officials said.

“If there was a MEU there, it would be responding,” one official said. “They’re not there, and that’s a problem.”

One possibility is the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, U.S. officials said. Those soldiers are spread out across a few locations in Europe, including in Romania.

The Air Force already has begun flying supplies and U.S. aid workers to the region, including urban search-and-rescue teams, the service disclosed in photographs released on Wednesday.

GiftOutline Gift Article