Pence to fight special counsel subpoena on Trump’s 2020 election denial

Former vice president Mike Pence will fight a subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith in his investigation of former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election, a person familiar with the matter said, escalating an unprecedented judicial battle.
Pence also did not testify before the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, even though he has written a book and publicly discussed his experiences related to that day. Many of his close advisers during his vice presidency, including his chief of staff and chief counsel, have relayed their experiences to the Justice Department.
It is unclear whether Pence will be successful in opposing the subpoena, but his team thinks the fight is likely to take many months. The matter arises as he gears up for a possible 2024 presidential run.
Pence also is likely to let Trump’s legal team assert executive privilege in Smith’s probes of the 2020 election denial and Trump’s handling of classified documents before filing any motion himself, the person familiar with the matter said.
News of Pence’s plans were first reported Tuesday by Politico.
