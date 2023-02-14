Report alleges network of 're-education’ camps for Ukrainian children

Russia’s system for supervising thousands of Ukrainian children, which has placed minors in “re-education” camps and put others up for adoption, is a massive, government-wide operation involving officials at high levels, a new report alleged on Tuesday.
Researchers said the primary goal of the camps is “political re-education,” exposing children to “Russia-centric academic, cultural, patriotic” information. Two camps in Crimea and Chechnya appear to subject children to military education, teaching them about firearms and military vehicles.
Nathaniel Raymond, a researcher at the Yale School of Public Health’s Humanitarian Research Lab who briefed reporters on the report’s findings, said Russia had failed to take steps required under the Geneva Conventions, including the creation of a transparent registration system for children separated from their families in wartime; transfer of children to a neutral nation; and steps to ensure they retain their national and ethnic identities.
“Consider this report a gigantic Amber Alert that we are issuing on Ukraine’s children,” said Nathaniel Raymond, a researcher at the Yale School of Public Health’s Humanitarian Research Lab, referring to the U.S. system for publicizing news about missing or endangered children. “All levels of Russia’s government are involved.”
Other children have been into Russia’s foster and adoption system, researchers said. Some of Russian authorities’ actions, they believe, may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The report adds to the growing picture of alleged Russian crimes during President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine which began nearly a year ago, on Feb. 24, 2022. The United States remains the largest backer of the Ukrainian government’s attempt to expel Russian forces and authorities from vast areas of Ukraine, some of which have been under direct Kremlin control since 2014.
The report, which researchers said reflects six months of documentation from an array of sources including satellite imagery and Russian state media, alleges that most Ukrainian children who have been in Russian custody came from Russian-occupied areas including Donetsk and Luhansk, while a minority were taken from Kharkiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia before those areas were recovered by Ukrainian authorities.
The report also describes what it calls a “consent crisis.” While some of the children’s parents gave their consent for them to go to summer camp in Russia and they subsequently returned, other children’s returned was delayed temporarily or indefinitely. In other cases, the researchers said, some Ukrainian parents may have been coerced by pro-Russian authorities into permitting their children to be taken to Russia.
In many cases it has very difficult for many parents to obtain information about their children, who range in age from 4 months to 17 years old, the report said.
The researchers said there had no evidence that children exposed to military education at Russian camps had been sent into combat. Some of the facilities appear to date to the Soviet Union’s system of youth camps.
Fellow Yale researcher Caitlin Howarth said that while some children have been returned to their families in Ukraine, the harm they experienced may linger much longer.
“That level of so-called “re-education” is a very clear and systematic attempt to erase the history and culture and, in very clear documented cases, even the historical importance and language of Ukraine,” she said.
The report also identifies Russian officials who the authors allege are responsible for the practices, including Maria Lvova-Belova, Putin’s commissioner for children’s rights, and several regional governors.
Colleen Crenwelge, an official with the State Department’s conflict and stabilization bureau, said the Biden administration was pursuing a number of avenues for holding Russian officials accountable for actions in Ukraine but provided no details about how the alleged system for re-educating children would fit into that.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russia claimed to have seized control of Soledar, a heavily contested salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine where fighting has raged recently, but a Ukrainian military official maintained that the battle was not yet over. The U.S. and Germany are sending tanks to Ukraine.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.