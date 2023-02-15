Black Hawk helicopter crash kills two National Guard members in Alabama

A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed onto Highway 53 near Huntsville, Ala., on Feb. 15, killing both crew members on board. (Video: Reuters)

A Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the Tennessee National Guard crashed during a training flight Wednesday afternoon near a highway in northern Alabama, killing its two crew members, military and police officials said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The helicopter, formally known as a UH-60, crashed about 3 p.m. near the intersection of Burwell Road in Madison County and State Route 53, Alabama authorities said in a statement. Footage from the crash site, about a dozen miles south of the Tennessee border, showed flames and smoke engulfing the aircraft and police vehicles blocking traffic.

The cause of the crash could not be immediately confirmed. The Tennessee National Guard and the Pentagon did not reply to requests for comment, and the Madison County sheriff’s office could not be reached late Wednesday. But no other people were injured, the state guard said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, the Tennessee Adjutant General, in a statement. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.”

Redstone Arsenal, a U.S. Army base just south of Huntsville, said it was fully supporting local authorities’ investigation of the crash. “Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets,” the base said in a statement on Facebook.

