Gunman to be sentenced for Buffalo massacre targeting Black victims

The gunman who killed 10 Black people in a shooting rampage at a Buffalo supermarket in May after posting white-supremacist conspiracy theories is expected to be sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Payton Gendron, 19, planned the attack for months, targeting the Tops Friendly Markets, located in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, according to his online writings, which included antisemitic rants.

He also included references to the “great replacement theory,” popular on the far right, which claims a cabal is seeking to replace native-born White Americans with non-White people, including immigrants. He live-streamed the shooting on social media.

Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan is scheduled to deliver the sentence after family members of the victims and some shooting survivors have the opportunity to make statements in the courtroom, state officials said.

Gendron, of Conklin, N.Y., pleaded guilty in November to state murder and domestic terrorism charges that, under state law, carry a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. New York does not permit the death penalty.

The victims of the attack included Pearl Young, a 77-year-old grandmother who volunteered every weekend at her church’s food pantry, and Heyward Patterson, 67, who often drove members of his church to Tops, helped them load their groceries and then drove them home. In addition to those killed, three others were injured.

Gendron still faces federal hate crime and firearm charges that could make him eligible for capital punishment. The Justice Department is deliberating over whether to pursue the death penalty, and the victims’ families have offered split opinions over the matter.

Terrence Connors, a Buffalo-based attorney who represents several victims’ families and one survivor, said federal prosecutors told them last month that a decision is not imminent.

“The emotions run the gamut,” Connors said in an interview Tuesday. “There are those who are anxious to see him receive the maximum punishment, and there are family members who regard him as irrelevant to their lives and will not pay him any deference, but are still hoping to make something positive out of this horrible situation.”

In an 180-page statement, Gendron said he was bored during the early days of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and became radicalized after engaging on 4chan, a social media network. He cited Brenton Tarrant, who fatally shot 51 people and injured 40 others in a mass killing at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019. Tarrant had titled his own statement “The Great Replacement,” and he live-streamed some of his shooting attack.

Other mass killers in the United States have cited Tarrant and the great replacement theory. Among them is Patrick Crusius, who pleaded guilty last week to federal hate crime and firearm charges in a 2019 mass killing in which he fatally shot 23 people and injured 22 at a Walmart in El Paso. Crusius, who federal authorities said has schizoaffective disorder, is facing 90 life sentences in the federal case. Texas authorities are still pursuing a capital murder case against him.

Another suspect, Robert Bowers, is set to stand trial in April on federal capital charges connected to the 2018 shooting that killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue. Authorities said Bowers cited conspiracy theories about White genocide in online posts to Gab, a social media site.

During Gendron’s plea hearing in November, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn called the outcome of the criminal case “swift justice,” emphasizing that the survivors, victims’ relatives and the Buffalo community would be able to avoid a lengthy criminal trial.

