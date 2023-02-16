Justice Dept. touts new focus on local violence intervention programs

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday addressed the pervasive, everyday gun violence that is afflicting American neighborhoods, telling community activists that the federal government is supporting both locally led intervention programs and more-traditional policing efforts. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Garland and his top deputies spoke at a Justice Department conference for nearly 50 local violence prevention groups that are focused on identifying and providing resources to people considered likely to commit or be victims of violent crime, an approach often referred to as violence interruption.

The groups received grants from the newly established Community Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative — the first-ever large pool of federal dollars for programs that promote non-policing intervention tactics. The funding comes as the nation grapples with an uptick in homicides since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and is divided on how to quell violence: more policing, more community funding or both.

“The Justice Department is working to advance community violence intervention efforts that reach the highest-risk individuals,” Garland said. “We are funding programs that interrupt patterns of violence before they occur.”

Community groups began building violence intervention programs decades before the federal government started to pay serious attention, according to local anti-violence workers who attended the conference. But their work gained momentum during the 2020 racial justice protests following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, which led to more widespread questioning of whether increased police funding is the answer to reducing violent crime.

When President Biden was elected, community anti-violence groups started lobbying the new administration for funding, said Aqeela Sherrills, who started a violence interruption program in Newark and now runs the Community Based Public Safety Collective, an organization that provides training to groups across the country.

In 2022, Congress approved the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which included new gun restrictions and $250 million over five years to be distributed by the Justice Department to community intervention programs. Congress also allocated $50 million to the Justice Department to support such programs in each of the last two budget cycles, when Democrats controlled the House. It is unclear if that funding will continue now that Republicans have a narrow majority.

While federal officials say the money is supplementing policing efforts — not replacing it — advocates said the funding is a recognition by the federal government that the country needs a more holistic approach to addressing crime.

“The public execution of George Floyd was an inflection point, and it gave us momentum,” said Sherrills, whose group received $3 million from the Justice Department to help train other grantees. “It became clear that law enforcement as a single ubiquitous strategy of public safety is not tenable. You need to have an ecosystem; you can’t have public safety without the public.”

At the conference in downtown St. Louis, attendees swapped strategies, discussed challenges, and shared research regarding violence and trauma. The grantees include a Philadelphia group employing violence interrupters in one high-poverty neighborhood, a Baltimore organization providing mental health services in high-crime city pockets and a Miami program focused on youth development.

Garland said that before he spoke at the conference, he met with workers at a community violence intervention program in nearby East St. Louis, a city with high concentrations of crime and residents living in poverty.

Many violence prevention community groups employ people deeply familiar with the neighborhoods they serve, with some formerly involved in the violence they are now trying to stop. Community leaders say such individuals are often best equipped to reach and connect with people who are considered at high risk of committing violent crime.

“You’re training and deploying peacemakers in Los Angeles. You’re providing mental health services and peer mentoring to high-risk individuals in Baltimore,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said at the conference. “And you’re providing conflict resolution, mediation and other critical services to youth in Miami.”

Because the grants are still new, the Justice Department has not yet evaluated whether the funding has been effective in helping to reduce violent crime. While some violence intervention groups have touted successes, officials said the programs are difficult to evaluate nationwide because they are so tailored to their local communities and there are a multitude of factors that contribute to violent crime rates. Improving or worsening crime rates, they said, can’t be pinned on violence prevention programs alone.

Some of the Justice Department grants fund partnerships with research groups to examine the effectiveness of the programs.

