U.S. suspends search for objects shot down over Alaska and Lake Huron

The move — recommended by the U.S. Northern Command and with which Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin concurred — came after American troops, federal agencies and Canadian officials discovered “no debris from airborne objects” after a search using airborne imagery and sensors and subsurface scans in Lake Huron and the Alaskan town of Deadhorse, according to the release.

U.S. and Canadian authorities are ready to cease recovery operations for debris from the aerial objects they shot down last week over Alaska and Lake Huron , defense officials said in a news release late Friday evening, ahead of the Presidents’ Day long weekend.

Since downing a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon Feb. 4, the Biden administration has faced pressure to disclose more information about how a foreign craft had entered U.S. airspace.

In the following week, officials said they had taken down three more high-altitude unidentified objects that they later said were probably not from China, but benign objects tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions. Those objects were shot down over Alaska on Feb. 10, Canada’s Yukon Territory on Feb. 11 and Lake Huron on Feb. 12.