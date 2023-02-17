Ex-officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols plead not guilty in court

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Each of the five former Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols last month pleaded not guilty in a court appearance Friday as Nichols’s family members looked on. Judge James Jones asked the audience for “continued civility” as the case is adjudicated, and he set the next court appearance for the officers for May 1.

“We understand that there may be some high emotions, but we ask that you continue to be patient with us,” Jones said.

The graphic video of Nichols’s Jan. 7 beating, captured by the officers’ body cameras and a police surveillance camera, prompted protests across the country last month, adding urgency to campaigns for nationwide police reform and eliciting responses from President Biden and the United Nations.

Officers kicked and punched Nichols and struck him with a baton after he fled on foot from a traffic stop that quickly turned violent. The 29-year-old Black man died in a hospital three days later. The five officers, all of whom are also Black, were fired from the department, then arrested and criminally charged on Jan. 26.

The officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — each face counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. Each were released on bond after their arrests last month.

In a statement on Feb. 10, a United Nations human rights official cited the deaths of Nichols and Keenan Anderson, a D.C. teacher who died after being tasered by police in Los Angeles, in calling for police reform and accountability.

“The brutal deaths of Keenan Anderson and Tyre Nichols are more reminders of the urgency to act,” said Yvonne Mokgoro, chairperson of the U.N. International Independent Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in the context of Law Enforcement.

Consequences for the beating death of Nichols so far have extended to three Memphis Fire Department employees who were fired and two Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were suspended for five days. A sixth police officer, Preston Hemphill, was also fired. Hemphill can be heard on body-worn camera footage saying “I hope they stomp his a--s,” as Nichols fled from his initial detainment.

U.N. experts said the killing of Nichols violated “international norms protecting the right to life and prohibiting torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

Attorneys for two of the charged officers made their own pleas for fairness on Friday, urging the public to wait before passing judgement on what happened during the arrest.

Blake Ballin, who is representing Mills, said the demand for change in how the criminal justice system treats Black men is valid, and that Mills is at risk of becoming a victim himself.

“Let’s not forget that my client is a Black man in a courtroom in America,” Ballin told reporters after the court appearance. “Much has been said about the ways this system failed Mr. Nichols. I will work tirelessly to make sure that the system does not fail Mr. Mills and that a fair outcome is achieved.”

Bean’s attorney, John Keith Perry, Jr., said there’s been a rush to judgment of the officers since the video release.

Perry challenged a reporter who asked him to justify Bean’s innocence in light of the footage. “Have you ever made an arrest?” Perry asked. “Have you ever jumped out of car trying to apprehend somebody you think might have committed a carjacking, a rape, a robbery, a kidnapping?”

