Four U.S. troops and military dog wounded in explosion in Syria

Four U.S. troops and a military working dog were wounded during an overnight explosion in Syria, U.S. military officials said Friday, marking the first time in more than a year that an American service member was injured during a raid against the Islamic State. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The blast occurred in northeastern Syria, during an operation that killed a senior Islamic State leader, Hamza al-Homsi, according to a statement by U.S. Central Command, which oversees operations in the region. The wounded Americans are receiving treatment at a medical facility in neighboring Iraq, the statement said.

U.S. military officials released few additional details Friday aside from noting that the operation was carried out with helicopters. Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the local force in the region that partners with the United States, also were present during the raid, a U.S. military official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the operation.

U.S. military officials previously have said that they carried out 108 joint operations last year against alleged Islamic State fighters in Syria, and 191 more in Iraq. Nearly 700 suspected members of the Islamic State were killed in those operations, Central Command said, underscoring that while the situation in Iraq and Syria has stabilized from the depths of the Islamic State’s rampage and seizure of territory in the region, operations are ongoing and still dangerous.

Col. Joseph Buccino, a U.S. military spokesman, said in January that no U.S. troops were killed or wounded during operations against the Islamic State in 2022. American military personnel have been wounded in other incidents, however, with Iranian-backed militias firing rockets at U.S. military positions in the region.

In August, three U.S. troops suffered minor injuries when rockets were launched at them in northeastern Syria, Central Command said. U.S. forces dispatched attack helicopters in response, destroying three vehicles and equipment used to launch rockets, U.S. military officials said. At least two or three suspected militants were reported killed in that incident.

