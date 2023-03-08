7 highlights from Justice Dept.’s blistering Louisville police probe

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Justice Department on Wednesday released the findings of an extensive federal investigation into the Louisville Police Department, concluding that the department has a practice of violating the Constitution and using excessive force. In a blistering 86-page report, the Justice Department painted a dire picture of the Louisville police, recounting examples of officers being unnecessarily violent, using racist rhetoric and failing to properly investigate sexual and domestic violence.

Here are seven findings from the report.

1. Louisville police use force unnecessarily

The report describes Louisville police officers as repeatedly acting unnecessarily violent and lashing out for no legitimate reason.

“Officers use force simply because people do not immediately follow their orders, even when those people are not physically resisting officers or posing a threat to anyone,” the report said. That includes cases of officers unconstitutionally using force just “to inflict punishment or to retaliate against those challenging their authority.”

In one bracing example, the Justice Department report describes an officer encountering a woman who was intoxicated and screaming and crying on her friend’s lawn. The report said that the woman was fighting with her friends and an officer initially waited idly for 90 seconds, then ran up, used his boot to hold her on the ground and pressed his foot into her chest.

When the woman tried to bite his shoe, the report said, the officer went “into a frenzy” and began beating the woman’s face with his flashlight. The report describes the woman as slight and the officer as taller and heavier. The officer, the report said, admitted that he did not know how many times he had hit the woman in the face. The officer then left the woman lying on her stomach with her arms handcuffed behind her, leaving her at risk of being unable to breathe, the report said.

“Despite using clearly excessive force, the officer faced no discipline,” the report said. When a supervisor responded to the scene, the report said, the person “began laughing as the officer told him what happened.”

2. Louisville police ‘unnecessarily escalate encounters’

The report also describes Louisville police officers as acting rashly and improperly, saying they “unnecessarily escalate encounters” and “routinely rush into encounters without adequately weighing the threat or resistance presented by the individual involved.”

Rather than trying to de-escalate the situation, the report said, officers will “engage in escalating behavior” that can startle or anger the people involved. That often leads officers to use force “that is unwarranted or disproportionate,” the report said.

This “tendency to ratchet up tensions and escalate situations not only leads to constitutional violations,” the report said, “but it also threatens the safety of everyone involved and undermines community trust.”

The report also said that Louisville police are frequently called to cases of people in crisis, where officers also often fail to try to de-escalate situations, leading to “uses of force and arrests that were avoidable.” Nearly a quarter of uses of force reviewed by the Justice Department involved people in the midst of crisis, the report said, and “a large share of those incidents involved at least one unreasonable use of force.”

3. Poor oversight helps lead to excessive force

The Louisville police’s issues with using force are due in part, the report said, to poor oversight. Investigations into uses of force “are perfunctory,” the Justice Department said. Supervisors tasked with investigating these cases make little effort to actually probe what happened, the federal review said, and in their reports, supervisors “sometimes mischaracterize or omit facts that would undermine a conclusion that force was justified.”

Louisville police investigations into shootings by officers “are routinely deficient,” the report said, including cases where investigators would ask leading questions during interviews, “at times suggesting possible justifications for the officer’s use of force.”

4. Black people ‘disproportionately’ bear the burden

The report bluntly says that the Louisville police force “unlawfully discriminates against Black people in its enforcement activities” and carries out “racially disparate enforcement that harms Black people.”

Black people in Louisville, the report says, “disproportionately” bear the burden of the police department’s actions, including uses of force, unreasonable uses of force and improper stops. The Justice Department said that the police force’s own data show racial disparities in its enforcement activities, but that report likely understates the scope of the issue, because the department “has failed to document thousands of police encounters in Black neighborhoods.”

5. After racist comments, department had ‘inadequate and dismissive response’

The report also highlights examples of bigoted commentary and behavior among Louisville police officers. In 2015, the report said, a White sergeant berating three Black men in a car called them “f---ing monkeys.” The sergeant was investigated by the department for “discourtesy and conduct unbecoming,” rather than bias or prejudice, and retired before facing looming discipline.

In another case, a White officer called a Black man “boy” after the man ran from police and allegedly dropped a gun. Officers chased the man, then tackled, hit and handcuffed him, the report said. An officer told the bleeding man he was acting like a “thug” and inveighed against “the problem with this community.” The report said that supervisors found the officers’ uses of force justified and added that they were “verbally counseled for vulgar language in the heat of the moment.”

These comments were not limited to officers encountering people in the community. During an in-service training in 2019, the report said, a White officer referred to “minorities” as the people committing “violent crime,” among other comments. Black officers told investigators they were appalled by her remarks. The officer “denied saying anything appropriate and said she had ‘some black friends,’” the report said, and she was not disciplined.

The Louisville Police Department’s “inadequate and dismissive response to racial bias signals that discrimination is tolerated,” the report said.

6. Louisville police criticized for response to 2020 protests

The report faulted the police for how the department responded to the unrest that erupted in the summer of 2020. The findings in this section echo what other reviews have found, with after-action reports criticizing some police departments that responded to those protests as unprepared and saying they improperly used force.

In Louisville, where protests were driven by Breonna Taylor’s death earlier that year, police sometimes used force — including riot sticks and chemical agents — against demonstrators “who did no more than passively resist or disperse more slowly than officers desired.” Officers at times fired less-lethal rounds at moving vehicles, shattering glass and endangering people in the area, the report said. Police also made improper arrests during the demonstrations, the report said, and journalists also faced “mass arrests and retaliatory force.”

The federal review also faulted the department for its actions afterward, saying that rather than assess how officers handled the unrest, the Louisville police have “not conducted meaningful reviews of its own actions.”

“Despite the significance of the 2020 protests, [the Louisville police] did not prepare a formal review of its overall response,” the report said. “Likewise, supervisors failed to review nearly all of the force events occurring during the 2020 protests because officers routinely did not report their uses of force.”

The report also said that the department later lashed out against protests critical of police long after the largest protests had abated.

7. Poor responses to sexual assault and domestic violence cases

The report is sharply critical of how the Louisville police respond to reports of sexual assault and domestic violence, including cases involving its own officers.

While the report says the Justice Department did not conclude that these behaviors “result in gender bias in violation of federal law,” it does say investigators believe that such bias might be interfering with how the Louisville police handle these issues.

According to the report, the department falls woefully short at investigating reports of domestic violence and sexual misconduct by officers. In some cases, the Justice Department said, the Louisville police carried out administrative investigations but failed to address significant issues, including reports that officers “tried to intimidate or retaliate” against the women making the allegations.

The report also said the department’s officers frequently “engage in gender stereotyping” when responding to calls about sexual and domestic violence. Investigators sometimes failed to document victim injuries or made little to no effort to interview suspects. The report also said that when responding to domestic violence calls police have to complete a screening to determine the danger the victim’s partner poses and that officers failed to do the screening on numerous occasions.

Many officers within the Louisville police were “dedicated” to properly responding to cases of sexual assault and domestic violence, the report said. But the department has “hampered” investigators’ abilities, the report added, cutting nearly by half the number of detective spots on a domestic violence team. As a result, people on that team say, detectives can no longer contact every victim, instead sending many of them “form letters telling them to call [police] if there is any new evidence in their case.”

