Congressman says his name was wrongly searched by FBI

An Illinois congressman lambasted the FBI at a hearing Thursday, saying that he had been wrongly targeted in sensitive data searches that authorities later determined should not have happened. Rep. Darin LaHood (R) made the comments at an annual hearing before the House Intelligence Committee to discuss national security threats. But one overriding topic of discussion was the soon-to-expire portion of surveillance law known as Section 702, which operates as a massive database for agents and intelligence analysts to search.

“Unfortunately I believe that the FBI does have a significant trust issue with the members of Congress,” said LaHood, citing a recently declassified government report, which found misuses of the Section 702 authority.

A footnote of the report describes an incident in which an intelligence analyst repeatedly searched 702 data “using only the name of a U.S. congressman.”

LaHood noted that a Justice Department review of that incident found those queries “to be wholly inappropriate, noncompliant, and a violation, because they were overly broad.”

LaHood added that he had reviewed a classified summary of the incident “and it is my opinion that the member of Congress who was wrongly queried multiple times solely by his name was in fact me. Now this careless abuse of this critical tool by the FBI is unfortunate. Ironically, I think it gives me a good opportunity and a unique perspective about what’s wrong with the FBI,” he said.

The footnote said none of the information retrieved from the searches was disseminated elsewhere in the government. The queries retrieved information that was “unminimized,” meaning it was not subjected to procedures to shield the person’s identity.

The Justice Department and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence determined that the queries did not comply with the law “because they were overly broad,” according to the report.

LaHood’s criticism was directed at FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, who did not dispute LaHood’s assertion that the lawmaker’s name was the one wrongly queried. Wray insisted that the problems identified in the public documents released to date all happened before the FBI changed how it uses those surveillance authorities.

“I completely understand congressman LaHood’s concerns,” Wray said. “We are absolutely committed to making sure that we show you, the rest of the members of Congress and the American people that we’re worthy of these incredibly valuable authorities,” Wray said.

A spokesman for LaHood did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did an FBI spokeswoman.

