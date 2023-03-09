New York prosecutors offer Trump a chance to testify before grand jury

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Former president Donald Trump has been invited by the Manhattan district attorney to appear next week before a grand jury investigating his business affairs, an offer that is mandatory under state law but may mark a significant development years after the start of the probe, three people with knowledge of the proceedings said Thursday.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

The grand jury notification — alerting Trump of his right to appear before the secret panel — could signify that the state prosecutor’s investigation is winding down. It remains unclear whether Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will seek an indictment at the end of the process.

In New York state, the target of a criminal investigation can request an alert when a case against them is being heard by a grand jury. The requirement is designed to give the target a chance to be heard by the panel in his own defense.

“Everyone will advise him not to go in," said a Trump adviser who is one of the three people with knowledge of the situation that confirmed the notification. "We’ll see what he does.”

Bragg’s office convened the grand jury to evaluate business-related matters including Trump’s role in hush money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign that were classified as a legal expense, people with knowledge of the investigation have said. The long-running probe appeared to gain traction in recent months after seeming dormant for much of last year.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney declined to comment. A spokesperson for Trump called Bragg’s investigation a “Witch Hunt.”

“For the past five years, the DA’s office has been on a Witch Hunt, investigating every aspect of President Trump‘s life, and they’ve come up empty at every turn – and now this," the spokesperson said. "It’s an embarrassment to the Democrat prosecutors, and it’s an embarrassment to New York City.”

In recent weeks, a flurry of witnesses have met with prosecutors, according to news reports. Michael Cohen — Trump’s former personal attorney who is at the center of hush money that may have been illegally accounted for after it was paid to Daniels and another alleged Trump mistresses during the 2016 campaign — said he is meeting with DA investigators for the 20th time on Friday. Cohen said he has not yet appeared in front of the grand jury.

Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges related to the Daniels payments and was sentenced to three years in prison for those and other crimes.

Trump, a Republican, and his lawyers have repeatedly accused Bragg and his predecessor Cyrus R. Vance Jr., both Democrats, of engaging in a politically-motivated probe. Trump accused New York Attorney General Letitia James, also a Democrat, of the same, after she filed a $250 million lawsuit against him, three of his adult children, Weisselberg and the company in September.

The Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud and related counts at a criminal trial in New York Supreme Court in December. In that proceeding, longtime company executive Allen Weisselberg testified against the company under a plea agreement that provided he would serve five months in jail in exchange for his assistance at the trial. He had been facing up to 15 years in prison after dodging taxes on $1.7 million in income.

As a result of the conviction, the company was ordered to pay a $1.6 million fine to the state, the largest amount allowable under New York law. The Trump Organization and Weisselberg had been indicted in mid-2021.

Trump announced his 2024 candidacy for president in November. He still faces other law enforcement investigations, including Justice Department probes involving classified documents taken to his Mar-a-Lago estate and his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

In Georgia, an Atlanta-area district attorney is investigating whether Trump and his allies broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) said in January that charging decisions in that case are “imminent.”

Dawsey reported from Washington. Isaac Arnsdorf contributed to this report.

