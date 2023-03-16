U.S. releases video of Russian jets’ encounter with American drone

Footage published by the U.S. military’s European Command on March 16 showed the moment two Russian fighter jets intercepted a U.S. drone over the Black Sea. (Video: United States European Command)

The U.S. military on Thursday released video of what it says is a Russian fighter jet clipping a U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea earlier this week, an incident that has fueled concern about the United States becoming further drawn into the war in Ukraine and led to a series of recriminations in Washington and Moscow.

The incident occurred early Tuesday, with two Russian Su-27 fighter jets buzzing the MQ-9 Reaper and dumping fuel on it in what the Pentagon maintains is international airspace. One of the aircraft collided with the propeller on the back of the drone, forcing its operators to bring down the aircraft, U.S. officials said.

Russian officials have denied that either fighter hit the aircraft, saying instead that, after it was observed having breached a self-declared exclusion zone, the drone made “sharp maneuvers” and entered “uncontrolled flight” before losing altitude and crashing into the sea.

U.S. officials have said that the incident occurred about 50 miles off the coast of Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that Russia seized in 2014. Territorial waters extend 12 miles from the shore.

The footage circulated Thursday appears to show two separate passes by the Russian jets, which in each instance spray a cloudy white stream against the sky’s bright blue backdrop and the ripples of the sea below. U.S. officials have said the Su-27s dumped fuel on the drone before one struck it.

In both of the passes, a jet is seen zooming in from behind the drone, which is clear because the propeller is on the back of the aircraft. The video transmission appears to be interrupted immediately after the first pass, and then reappears showing that the propeller is still spinning and in working order.

In the second pass, the U.S. military said, more fuel was dumped and the jet collides with the MQ-9. In a statement on Thursday, U.S. military officials said the video feed was lost for about 60 seconds after the second pass, and then reappeared showing the propeller slowing to a stop.

