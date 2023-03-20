Philadelphia to pay nearly $10 million for police misconduct in 2020

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The city of Philadelphia announced Monday that it has agreed to pay nearly $10 million to settle a class-action lawsuit with civil rights groups that claimed the police department used excessive force against hundreds of Black residents and other protesters during social justice demonstrations in 2020. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The case centered on the Philadelphia Police Department’s response to two days of widespread protests in the wake of the national outcry over the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis in May of that year.

Police officers used tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets on demonstrators in parts of the city on May 31 and June 1, including while trying to disperse thousands of people who were marching along Interstate 676, a major thoroughfare. Those police officials said the response came after protesters had thrown rocks at officers; those claims were never validated, according to media accounts of the incident.

In agreeing to settle the class-action case, the city will pay a total of $9.25 million in damages to 343 plaintiffs and contribute up to $600,000 to Bread & Roses Community Fund, a program aimed at providing mental health counseling to victims of police abuse, officials said.

The outcome reflects the ongoing fallout from the 2020 social justice protests, which spurred calls for greater police accountability that still resonate. Yet even as jurisdictions are paying significant settlement damages and making changes to police departments, activists said not enough has been done. Cases of misconduct, including the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis in January, continue to gain national attention.

“The pain and trauma caused by a legacy of systemic racism and police brutality against Black and Brown Philadelphians is immeasurable,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) said in a statement. “While this is just one step in the direction toward reconciliation, we hope this settlement will provide some healing from the harm experienced by people in their neighborhoods.”

The lawsuits in Philadelphia stemmed from the city’s efforts to contain protests in West Philadelphia on May 31, 2020, and along Interstate 676 the following day.

Officers allegedly used tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets in the 52nd Street area of West Philadelphia, a predominantly Black community, against protesters and some residents who were involved in ordinary daily activities. Families were forced to evacuate their homes, and some suffered injuries, according to a lawsuit filed by the Legal Defense Fund.

“The Philadelphia Police Department did not simply harm and terrorize individual people exercising their right to protest,” Rachel Kleinmann, the LDF’s deputy director of litigation, said in a statement. “It inflicted wanton violence and devastated a predominantly Black community.”

The next day, thousands of protesters gathered near police headquarters, then marched through the city’s Chinatown and along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, before spilling into the interstate, halting traffic in both directions. Police responded with tear gas and pepper spray, as protesters struggled to flee from a fenced area along the highway. Videos taken by demonstrators of the incident went viral online.

In October 2020, the Philadelphia City Council approved a measure to ban police from using tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets on protesters.

