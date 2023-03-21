Courts & Law

Donald Trump said he expects to be arrested. What would happen next?

Grand jury proceedings are secret, and there is no way to know if Trump will be indicted. But here’s what that would mean.


March 21, 2023 at 3:40 p.m. EDT
Former president Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he lands at Quad City International Airport in route to Iowa on March 13. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

A Manhattan grand jury is hearing evidence about whether Donald Trump illegally falsified business records in connection with a hush-money payment his lawyer made to an adult-film actress during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The grand jury could vote at any time on whether to charge Trump with a crime. He would be the first former president indicted in U.S. history.

The grand jury process is secret, so there is no way to know if Trump was right when he told his social media followers that he expects to be charged with a crime. But here’s what would happen if Trump is indicted, how law enforcement is preparing for potential unrest, the next steps in the case — and more.

What we know about the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels payment case

