Donald Trump said he expects to be arrested. What would happen next?

A Manhattan grand jury is hearing evidence about whether Donald Trump illegally falsified business records in connection with a hush-money payment his lawyer made to an adult-film actress during his 2016 presidential campaign.
The grand jury process is secret, so there is no way to know if Trump was right when he told his social media followers that he expects to be charged with a crime. But here’s what would happen if Trump is indicted, how law enforcement is preparing for potential unrest, the next steps in the case — and more.