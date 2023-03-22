State Dept. eases restrictions on employees with foreign ties

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The State Department has loosened longtime restrictions barring some employees from serving in countries where they have close family or financial ties, ending a practice that critics said amounted to a discriminatory professional setback for Asian Americans and other diplomats with certain backgrounds. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight In an internal email sent to department employees Wednesday, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the change “allows us to unlock the full potential of our workforce while upholding the highest standards of security.”

The change ends a practice of linking access to department security clearances to potential restrictions on employees’ ability to serve in countries to which they have close ties. The rules have also been employed to prevent some department employees from working on issues related to those countries when based in the United States.

Critics have said the rules discourage diversity and have unjustly stunted the careers of Asian American diplomats and other groups who might have close relatives in countries where they would like to serve.

A 2021 proposal from congressional Democrats that aimed to lift the restrictions showed that the top countries where such restrictions were used to block State Department assignments were China, Russia, Taiwan and Israel.

A senior State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the department, said the change was aimed at improving recruiting and securing a “diverse, dynamic, and entrepreneurial workforce.”

The official said the department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security had lifted such restrictions for many employees in recent years. They remain in place for more than 600 employees but, in keeping with a 2021 law, the department is also expanding appeal options for affected individuals.

Christopher Barnes, president of AFGE Local 1534, which represents civil servants at the State Department and other agencies, said the union believes that some restrictions are reasonable but welcomed the move.

“If you have a clearance and you work for the federal government, they are in your business and they should be, because it’s a national security issue,” he said.

“However, on the flip side, should your career be affected negatively if you’re overseas, you meet somebody and you fall in love, and want to get married?” he asked.

