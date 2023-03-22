New York grand jury hearing Trump evidence is not meeting today

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — A Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence of Donald Trump’s alleged role in a payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign did not meet Wednesday as expected, according to multiple people with knowledge of the matter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Grand jurors were originally due to meet Wednesday, part of their regular schedule, to hear evidence from a witness whose identity has not been disclosed. It was not clear why the panel’s schedule changed.

The grand jury was empaneled by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The case centers on a $130,000 payment from Michael Cohen, a former Trump attorney, to Daniels, to keep her from publicizing her allegations that she and Trump had a sexual encounter years before the presidential campaign.

Bragg appears to be investigating whether Trump falsified business records and broke campaign finance or other campaign-related laws while reimbursing Cohen. Trump says he did not have an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and has branded the payments as extortion.

Trump, a candidate in the 2024 presidential campaign, would be the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted. He has long denied impropriety in the payment to Daniels.

A spokesperson for Bragg declined to comment on the change in schedule Wednesday.

Trump was recently invited to appear before the grand jury and given a deadline of March 16 to respond. He did not testify.

Insider first reported the change in schedule Wednesday.

