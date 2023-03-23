Attack in Syria kills American contractor, wounds several U.S. troops

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A one-way attack drone struck a U.S. military position in Syria on Thursday, killing an American contractor, wounding multiple U.S. troops and prompting the Pentagon to launch retaliatory airstrikes. The drone — which U.S. officials said was Iranian in origin — struck a maintenance facility within a military base near Hasakah, a city in northeastern Syria, officials disclosed in a news release distributed Thursday night. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a statement, said that at the direction of President Biden, U.S. forces in the region carried out airstrikes against facilities affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a paramilitary force that has targeted U.S. troops on and off for years.

“The airstrikes were conducted in response to today’s attack as well as a series of recent attacks against Coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with the IRGC,” Austin said in the statement. “As President Biden has made clear, we will take all necessary measures to defend our people and will always respond at a time and place of our choosing. No group will strike our troops with impunity.”

The statement released by the Pentagon said that two U.S. troops were treated on-site for injuries suffered in the attack, and that three other U.S. troops and an American contractor were evacuated to medical facilities in neighboring Iraq for additional treatment. They were all in stable condition on Thursday night, a U.S. official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the matter is considered highly sensitive.

The retaliatory airstrikes were carried out by American F-15 fighter jets, the official said. The Pentagon statement described the strikes as “intended to protect and defend U.S. personnel,” calling the action a “proportionate and deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize casualties.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

