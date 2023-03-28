U.S. judge says Pence must give some testimony in Trump Jan. 6 probe

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal judge has ruled that former vice president Mike Pence must provide testimony to prosecutors, according to people familiar with the matter — though Pence can remain silent on topics that deal specifically with his role in Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, when a formal tabulation of the presidential election results was interrupted by a violent pro-Trump mob.

Special counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed Pence for his testimony, and both Pence and former president Donald Trump fought the demand on two separate legal grounds. Trump argued that executive privilege, which shields some presidential discussions from being disclosed, barred such testimony; Pence’s lawyers maintained that a constitutional protection against forcing lawmakers to provide evidence also prevented Pence — who presided over the Senate on Jan. 6 — from testifying.

U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg ruled, in essence, against the executive privilege claim, which has now failed numerous times for many Trump witnesses. But the judge also upheld part of the legislative claim, finding that the “speech or debate” clause of the Constitution does prevent prosecutors from grilling Pence about his duties in Congress on Jan. 6, according to the people familiar with the ruling, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe court proceedings that have not been made public.

It was not immediately clear if Pence or Trump’s legal team will appeal the ruling, which was first reported by CNN, or how clearly the judge drew a line between Pence’s Jan. 6 discussions and his other conversations with Trump and his advisers in the post-2020 election period.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

