Fort Campbell military helicopters crash in Kentucky

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters flying out of Fort Campbell Army base crashed in Trigg County, Ky., on Wednesday night, the base said in a statement. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) wrote on Twitter that fatalities are expected and that local police and emergency services are responding. “Please pray for all those affected,” he said.

The helicopters, operated by the 101st Airborne Division, crashed during a routine training mission, the statement from Fort Campbell’s public affairs office said. The status of crew members is “unknown at this time.”

“The command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families,” the base said, adding that an investigation is underway and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Located on the Kentucky and Tennessee state border, Fort Campbell is one of the Army’s largest bases in the United States.

Last month, a Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the Tennessee National Guard crashed during training near a highway in Alabama, killing two.

This is a developing story.

GiftOutline Gift Article