Justice Dept. loses second ‘judge-shopping’ case in Texas

A federal judge has rejected a Justice Department request to transfer a high-profile investment-related lawsuit against the Biden administration to a different courthouse, rebuffing the government’s claims that the plaintiffs wrongly filed in a district that would guarantee a conservative judge favorable to their case. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The decision by U.S. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is the second defeat in the Justice Department’s effort to fight what some legal experts say is a growing problem of judge- or forum-shopping — a strategy in which plaintiffs intentionally file in single-judge divisions, bypassing the random assignment of judges that is considered a tenet of the American legal system.

A third case, which the Justice Department asked to be transferred away from a different single-judge division in Texas, is pending.

Kacsmaryk, whose courthouse is in Amarillo, Tex., ruled that he would continue to preside over a case challenging a Labor Department policy that allows retirement plan managers to consider climate change and other social issues in their investment decisions.

The Justice Department had said that the lawsuit by the Republican attorneys general of Texas and other states should be filed in Austin —Texas’s capital — or in D.C. The Labor Department issued the rule after the Trump administration blocked retirement-plan managers from considering social issues in their investment decisions.

“Presumably, Defendants do not ask this Court to effectively ban Plaintiffs from ever filing in the Amarillo Division again,” Kacsmaryk wrote in a sharply worded, sometimes acerbic decision. “But when should their next case in the Amarillo Division survive a motion to transfer? Defendants do not explain.”

Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, is presiding over multiple cases with potentially significant national implications. The most closely watched is a lawsuit challenging the approval by the Food and Drug Administration of mifepristone, a key abortion medication.

Oral arguments in that case, brought by a conservative legal group on behalf of antiabortion medical organizations and four doctors, were March 15; Kacsmaryk could rule at any time.

The retirement plan lawsuit was filed by Republican attorneys general from Texas, Utah and other states. An Amarillo-based business owner was added as a plaintiff after the Justice Department accused the attorneys general of judge-shopping, according to the public docket tracking filings in the case.

In its request to change venues, the Justice Department argued that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) has repeatedly filed lawsuits against the Biden administration in small Texas courthouses with only one federal judge.

According to a Justice Department brief, Paxton’s office has sued the Biden administration 28 times in Texas courthouses. Eighteen of those cases were filed in single-judge divisions, the department said.

Government lawyers seemed to tread carefully in their request to move the retirement-plan lawsuit, trying to assure Kacsmaryk they believed he would be impartial but still seeking a district with a more pertinent connection to the case. Even the perception of judge-shopping, the federal government argued, could erode public trust in the justice system.

In response, the attorneys general said Amarillo is a “proper venue” and the Biden policy would impact residents across the country, including in Amarillo.

Kacsmaryk decisively sided with the conservative states. He said that the government did not meet the high standards warranted to transfer the lawsuit and that the attorneys general broke no rules by filing in his courthouse.

The judge also seemed to take a sharp jab in his ruling at University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck, who has criticized judge-shopping in Texas in newspaper op-eds and on social media. The Justice Department cited Vladeck’s research and his social media postings in its request to transfer the case.

After declaring that none of the factors cited by the Justice Department “weigh in favor of transfer,” Kacsmaryk added: “Defendants cannot show good cause by arguing transfer is warranted under a nonenumerated ninth factor: an amicus brief filed by a professor with a Twitter account.”

The Justice Department also lost its request to transfer a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s new immigration parole program — which would grant legal two-year entry to up to 360,000 people a year from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela — from a single-judge Texas division to another division. U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton, a nominee of President Donald Trump who in 2021 struck down a different Biden immigration proposal, is presiding over the new lawsuit and rejected the transfer request earlier this month.

The third judge transfer request — which is pending — is a lawsuit filed by Paxton and other attorneys general challenging whether Congress followed voting protocols when passing a $1.7 trillion spending bill.

On Thursday, another federal judge in a single-judge courthouse in Texas struck down a major provision of the Affordable Care Act. The Justice Department had not attempted to transfer that case.

