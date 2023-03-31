Army identifies 9 soldiers killed in Fort Campbell helicopter mishap

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Army on Friday released the identities of nine U.S. soldiers killed in the crash of two Black Hawk helicopters in southwestern Kentucky, the military’s deadliest training accident in nearly three years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The victims ranged in age from 23 to from 36. Army officials have so far disclosed little about the incident, which occurred after 10 p.m. Wednesday in rural Trigg County. The crash site is located west of where the soldiers were assigned at Fort Campbell along the state’s border with Tennessee.

Investigators are working to determine the cause, officials have said, declining for now to speculate whether the helicopters collided before crashing. No distress calls were heard from either aircraft, which went down in a field near a residential area.

Upon departing Fort Campbell, the pilots used night-vision goggles to conduct the training the flight, officials said. Black Hawk helicopters often fly in two-ship formations, and have long been a workhorse for the Army. The personnel on board all were members of the 101st Airborne Division, which specializes in air assaults.

The division’s commander, Maj. Gen. Joseph P. McGee, said in a statement accompanying Friday’s announcement that the loss would “reverberate through our formations for years to come.”

The U.S. military most recent training accident of a similar scale was the sinking of a Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle off the coast of California in July 2020. Eight Marines and a Navy sailor drowned in a case the service later determined was preventable.

The victims:

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes Return to menu Barnes, 33, was born in Florida and enlisted from Milton, a small city on the Panhandle, in 2010, Army officials said. Initially, he served as an enlisted soldier maintaining helicopters, before becoming a warrant officer and aeromedical evacuation pilot last year. As an enlisted soldier, Barnes deployed to Afghanistan with the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade.

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos Return to menu She was 23 and from Austin, Tex.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza Return to menu He was 36 and from Jackson, Mo.

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo Return to menu He was 27 and from Los Angeles.

Staff. Sgt. Joshua C. Gore Return to menu He was 25 and from Morehead City, N.C.

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy Return to menu He was 32 and from Cape Coral, Fla.

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell Return to menu He was 30 from Mountain Brook, Ala.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith Return to menu He was 32 and from Rolla, Mo.

Sgt. David Solinas Return to menu He was 23 and from Oradell, N.J.