Secret Service tours N.Y. courthouse to prepare for Trump arraignment

More on the Trump indictment

The latest: A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former president Donald Trump, making him the first person in U.S. history to serve as commander in chief and then be charged with a crime. The indictment remains under seal, so the specific charge or charges have not been made public. Follow live updates.

What case was he charged in? The investigation involves a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels, an adult-film actress, during the 2016 presidential campaign. It’s one of many ongoing investigations involving Trump.

What happens next? Trump is expected to turn himself in and appear in court on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m., said a person familiar with the matter. Once he is in police custody, police or other law enforcement officials will process him behind closed doors, taking mug shots and fingerprints. Here’s more on what happens now that Trump is indicted.

Can Trump run for president after being indicted? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.