Trump lashes out against New York judge who will hear his criminal case

Former president Donald Trump is quite familiar with New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, the judge who oversaw the grand jury that indicted Trump this week and will preside over the criminal proceedings that follow. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Merchan, 60, who has sat on the New York bench since 2009, also presided over the jury trial last year of Trump’s namesake real estate company, which resulted in a conviction in December, and the prosecution of the company’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

On Friday, the first former president ever charged with a crime lashed out at Merchan on social media, declaring that the judge “HATES ME.”

Merchan “is the same person who ‘railroaded’ my 75 year old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to take a ‘plea’ deal,” Trump wrote.

The former president continued: “He strong armed Allen, which a judge is not allowed to do, & treated my companies, which didn’t ‘plead,’ VICIOUSLY. APPEALING.”

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to 15 counts including tax fraud, conspiracy and grand larceny and is serving a five-month jail sentence. Trump was not personally implicated in that case.

But on Tuesday, Trump is expected to appear before Merchan for an arraignment hearing in a different criminal matter. His indictment remains under seal, which means the specific charges are not known. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating a payment made before the 2016 presidential election to Stormy Daniels, an adult-film actress, to keep her from publicly discussing a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump years earlier.

The case appears to center on how Trump repaid the lawyer and fixer who gave the money to Daniels, and whether he falsified business records to benefit his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

Merchan will have the unprecedented job of figuring out how to hold a criminal proceeding involving a famously combative former president, who is still protected by the U.S. Secret Service, and whose court appearances will almost certainly create a media circus.

The judge, who was born in Colombia and grew up in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens, has held various posts as a lawyer and jurist in New York government since the 1990s, including working as a family court judge in the Bronx. He was also an assistant district attorney in the New York County district attorney’s office — the agency Bragg now leads. Merchan now works at the New York Supreme Court, a felony-level trial court with branches in each New York City borough and each county around the state.

As part of his portfolio, Merchan oversees a specialized court that gives treatment options and merit-based plea agreements to eligible defendants who are in the throes of mental illness when they commit crimes. The program prioritizes treatment and recovery. Graduates can see their charges reduced or dismissed.

In addition to the Trump-related cases, Merchan has overseen other high-profile trials, including some that were front-page tabloid news. In 2015, he handled the trial of four BASE jumpers who sneaked into the One World Trade Center building when it was under construction and launched themselves from the top. After landing, they posted dramatic footage of their descents — which quickly went viral and drew massive interest in what had been a quirky, little-known criminal case.

And during his first years serving on the New York County criminal court, Merchan oversaw the case of a woman accused of operating a pricey escort service whose tabloid moniker, “the soccer mom madam,” fueled headlines for months.

Merchan attended Baruch College and the Hofstra University School of Law, according to his court biography.

