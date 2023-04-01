What to know about the Trump case set for an April trial

When a New York grand jury indicted Donald Trump this week, he became the first former U.S. president to get charged with a crime. That case is not likely to go to trial anytime soon, but a trial in another New York case involving Trump is scheduled to begin in a few weeks.
That case involves E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s. Carroll, an author and former magazine columnist, made her accusations public during Trump’s presidency. Trump denounced Carroll and denied her allegations. Carroll later filed two civil lawsuits against Trump, accusing him of defamation and sexual assault.
One of the lawsuits — in which Carroll accuses Trump of battery and defamation — is scheduled for a late April trial. If the schedule holds, this means Carroll’s allegations against Trump will be litigated in one New York City court while he is beginning to mount his defense against a criminal indictment in another.
Here is a brief guide to the cases.