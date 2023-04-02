Blinken presses for release of U.S. journalist in call with Russian counterpart

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the “immediate release” of a U.S. journalist detained in Russia and another imprisoned American in a rare phone call Sunday with the country’s foreign minister. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen assigned to the newspaper’s Moscow bureau, was arrested last week and accused of being a spy for the United States.

In the call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, “Blinken conveyed the United States’ grave concern over Russia’s unacceptable detention of a U.S. citizen journalist,” according to a statement from State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

Separately, Blinken “urged the Kremlin to immediately release wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan,” a former Marine turned corporate security executive arrested in Moscow in 2018 and convicted of espionage in 2020. “The Secretary and Foreign Minister Lavrov also discussed the importance of creating an environment that permits diplomatic missions to carry out their work,” according to the statement.

Lavrov asked Blinken to “respect the decisions of the Russian authorities,” according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement. Lavrov also said Gershkovich’s arrest was in accordance with the law and international obligations of the Russian Federation.

Blinken’s call with Lavrov comes as diplomatic relations between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated over the war in Ukraine, making any high-level contact between the two nations notable. It was just last month at a conference in India that Blinken had his first face-to-face exchange with Lavrov since the start of the war in a brief pull-aside that lasted less than 10 minutes. Before that, Blinken’s last conversation with Lavrov occurred last summer as the top U.S. diplomat sought to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Whelan.

Blinken has viewed engagement with Russia since its Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine with a high degree of skepticism but has made exceptions when it comes to the release of Americans. The last prisoner exchange orchestrated by the Biden administration saw the release of a notorious Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout, for Griner, who admitted to bringing cannabis oil into the country, in a swap Republicans criticized given the wide disparity in their alleged crimes.

The trade-off prompted renewed warnings by the State Department, advising Americans not to travel to Russia given Washington’s view that the Kremlin will detain Americans to gain leverage against the United States. Now U.S. officials are confronting a new challenge in finding a way to free Gershkovich.

The U.S. government is moving quickly to designate Gershkovich as “unlawfully detained,” a step that will speed up the process to try to free him, the Journal’s editor in chief, Emma Tucker, said Saturday.

But early indications from Moscow suggest that a speedy release may be unlikely. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted on Thursday that previous prisoner swaps “took place for people who were already serving sentences.”

Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg, in southwestern Russia about 1,000 miles east of Moscow, and was transferred to a Moscow court, where he denied the charges and was ordered to be held in the Lefortovo pretrial detention center until May 29, the Tass state-controlled news agency has reported. The charges carry a potential sentence of 20 years in prison.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, accused Gershkovich of gathering information about a Russian military enterprise but did not cite any evidence. The Journal has forcefully denied the allegations and called for his release.

Gershkovich, 31, has worked in Russia as a journalist since 2017. He joined the Journal a little more than a year ago, after working for Agence France-Presse and the Moscow Times. Before that, he was a news assistant for the New York Times in New York.

Whelan was convicted of espionage after a trial he has argued was politically motivated. He is serving a 16-year sentence in a Russian prison.

