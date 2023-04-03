Trump adds new lawyer to team handling Manhattan DA’s criminal indictment

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former president Donald Trump has added an attorney from New York City’s oldest law firm to the legal team that will defend him in a criminal prosecution in Manhattan, according to two people familiar with the matter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Todd Blanche, a white-collar criminal defense lawyer, was most recently a partner at the law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. The people familiar with the hire, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it, said he resigned from the firm to represent Trump, as first reported by Politico. As of April, Blanche listed his current job as a founding partner of Blanche Law, according to his profile on LinkedIn.

Blanche, a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, did not respond to request for comment Monday.

He could appear with Trump as early as Tuesday, when the former president will be arraigned on charges levied by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The indictment is still sealed, so the specific charges are not known. But Bragg’s office has been presenting evidence to a grand jury about money paid to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 campaign, to keep her from talking about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump years earlier. Trump denies the allegation.

People familiar with Bragg’s probe have said investigators were exploring the possibility of charging Trump with falsifying business records related to the payment to Daniels. While the charge is a misdemeanor, it could be elevated to a felony in New York if the records are falsified in furtherance of another crime.

Among Blanche’s previous clients is Igor Fruman, a key player in Trump’s first impeachment. Fruman and fellow Ukrainian American Lev Parnas worked with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, then a candidate for office. Fruman and Parnas were arrested in October 2019, as they prepared to fly to Vienna on Giuliani’s behalf.

Parnas then turned on Trump, giving evidence to Congress and doing a series of public interviews about his and Fruman’s work with Giuliani. Fruman remained silent, however, and with Blanche’s help, ultimately pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations unrelated to his work for Trump.

Blanche also led the Cadwalader legal team that represented Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign chair, in a financial fraud case brought by District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., Bragg’s predecessor. The case was ultimately dismissed on the grounds of New York state’s double-jeopardy law, which aims to prevent the re-prosecution of a defendant on similar charges already faced in federal court.

Blanche also represents Boris Epshteyn, a lawyer and senior adviser to Trump.

Trump, the first person in U.S. history to serve as president and then be charged with a crime, has struggled to assemble a team of seasoned lawyers with strong track records amid a raft of ongoing criminal investigations. The former president is expected to surrender Tuesday and appear for an arraignment.

Trump has a coterie of sometimes warring lawyers, informally helmed by Epshteyn, whose phone was taken by prosecutors last year as part of an investigation into fraudulent electors in the 2020 election. Another one of Trump’s lawyers, Evan Corcoran, was recently forced by a federal judge in D.C. to testify in front of a grand jury in a different criminal investigation — focused on Trump’s response to a subpoena seeking the return of classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s home and private club in Florida, after he left the White House.

Corcoran is believed to have been involved in the search in response to the subpoena, which yielded 38 documents with classified markings but left more than 100 additional classified documents behind.

Chris Kise, a former Florida solicitor general who was given a $3 million retainer fee last year, has largely been relegated to a New York civil case after disagreements with other Trump lawyers.

Trump’s New York team has been led by Susan Necheles, who has long-standing ties to the Trump Organization, and Joe Tacopina, who has conducted rounds of combative television interviews that have rattled some of Trump’s other lawyers.

Since Trump left office, his political group has spent more than $10 million on legal fees in response to myriad probes. The former president is under investigation by the Justice Department in the matter of the classified documents, and by the Justice Department and a district attorney in Georgia over efforts to block or overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

