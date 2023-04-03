The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Justice

Trump departs Florida for New York, where he is set to be arraigned Tuesday

By
, 
and 
Updated April 3, 2023 at 1:40 p.m. EDT|Published April 3, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. EDT
Former president Donald Trump left his Mar-a-Lago estate on April 3 to head to New York, four days after being indicted by a New York grand jury. (Video: The Washington Post)
Listen
6 min

A defiant former president Donald Trump departed from Florida on Monday for New York, where he is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in an investigation that has centered on hush-money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to conceal an alleged affair.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Trump, the first sitting or former U.S. president to be indicted, flew out of West Palm Beach on his jet emblazoned with his last name around 12:45 p.m. Eastern.

“WITCH HUNT, as our once great Country is going to HELL!” Trump said in a social media post shortly before taking off, invoking a familiar phrase he has used to deride multiple legal and legislative investigations into his conduct.

Trump plans to spend only about 24 hours in the city that was once his home, arriving at 5th Avenue’s Trump Tower sometime in the afternoon. He has said he will surrender Tuesday morning and then appear in court to be arraigned before Justice Juan Merchan of the New York Supreme Court. Trump has said he will then return to Florida, where he plans to make public remarks from his Mar-a-Lago Club on Tuesday night.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said on CNN Sunday that Trump’s legal team wants the process to be “as painless and classy as possible.”

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
Ongoing investigations involving Donald Trump
Donald Trump is facing historic legal scrutiny for a former president, under investigation by the Justice Department, district attorneys in Manhattan and Fulton County, Ga., and a state attorney general. He denies wrongdoing. Here is a list of the key investigations and where they stand.
Justice Department criminal probe of Jan. 6
The Justice Department is investigating the Jan. 6 riot and whether Trump or his aides may have conspired to obstruct the formal certification in Congress of the election result or committed fraud to block the peaceful transfer of power. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed veteran prosecutor Jack Smith to oversee both this and the Mar-a-Lago investigation.
Mar-a-Lago documents investigation
FBI agents found more than 100 classified documents during a search of Trump’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 8 as part of a criminal probe into possible mishandling of classified information. A grand jury is hearing witness testimony as prosecutors weigh their next steps.
Georgia election results investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) is investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. A Georgia judge on Feb. 15 released parts of a report produced by a special-purpose grand jury, and authorities who are privy to the report will decide whether to ask a new grand jury to vote on criminal charges.
Manhattan district attorney’s investigation
District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) convened a grand jury to evaluate business-related matters involving Trump, including his alleged role in hush-money payments to the adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. On March 30, the grand jury voted to indict Trump, making him the first ex-president to be charged with a crime. Here’s what happens next.
Lawsuit over Trump business practices in New York
Attorney General Letitia James (D) filed a lawsuit Sept. 21 against Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization, accusing them of flagrantly manipulating the valuations of their properties to get better terms on loans and insurance policies, and to get tax breaks. The litigation is pending.

1/6

End of carousel

Trump continued to lash out at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat who is bringing the case, as well the judge handling it, in late-night social media posts Sunday. He called Bragg “corrupt” and claimed that Merchan hates him.

Law enforcement at every level has been bracing for what could be a chaotic 24 hours, with protesters and celebrants expected to press into the area around the Lower Manhattan court complex.

Secret Service agents, mostly based in New York, toured the courthouse Friday to plan for Trump’s entry and exit from the building, a law enforcement official involved in the planning said.

The indictment itself — describing the exact charges filed against Trump and some of the evidence gathered to support them — is expected to be unsealed Tuesday. People familiar with the case have said it involves Trump’s payoff to Daniels.

They have said Bragg was exploring the possibility of charging Trump with falsifying business records related to the Daniels payment, a misdemeanor. Trump reimbursed his then-attorney Michael Cohen for paying Daniels, but the payments were falsely characterized as a retainer for legal services.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
History of investigations involving Donald Trump
In addition to his involvement in more than 4,000 lawsuits over the course of his half-century in real estate, entertainment and politics, Donald Trump has been the subject of investigations by federal, state and regulatory authorities in every decade of his long career.
1970s
Federal investigators accuse Trump and his father of discriminating against Black New Yorkers in renting out apartments. Case settles with no admission of guilt, but Trump has to run ads pledging not to discriminate.
1980s
Federal investigators look into whether Trump gave apartments in his Trump Tower to organized crime-connected figures to keep his project on track. Trump denies the allegation. Separately, New Jersey officials probe Trump’s ties with mob figures, then grant him a casino license.
1990s
New Jersey regulators investigate Trump’s finances and conclude he “cannot be considered financially stable,” yet extend his casino license to protect jobs at his Atlantic City hotel.
2000s
Federal securities regulators cite Trump’s casino for downplaying negative results in financial reporting.
2010s
New York state sues Trump, alleging his Trump University defrauded more than 5,000 people. Trump is found personally liable. After Trump becomes president, he is impeached — and acquitted — over allegations that he solicited foreign interference in the U.S. presidential election.
2020s
Trump is impeached — and acquitted — a second time for incitement of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. New York state sues Trump, alleging he falsely inflated assets to mislead lenders. He is also under criminal investigation for events surrounding Jan. 6 and his handling of classified documents.

1/7

End of carousel

In New York, the charge could be elevated to a felony if records are falsified to cover up or commit another crime. In this case, Bragg’s office appears to be investigating whether the business records were falsified to conceal a payment that amounted to an undisclosed campaign contribution to benefit Trump’s 2016 bid for president.

Meanwhile, Trump has added a well-known white-collar criminal defense lawyer, Todd Blanche, to his legal team, a campaign adviser said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a matter that has not been announced publicly. Blanche is a former federal prosecutor.

Secret Service officials are exercising intense caution for the arraignment by planning multiple routes for Trump to travel from LaGuardia Airport to his private apartment at Trump Tower this afternoon, and from Trump Tower to the courthouse Tuesday, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the plans.

There has been concern within the Secret Service about Trump’s arrival in New York spurring an outpouring of public protests — both from his critics advocating his prosecution and his supporters protesting his indictment.

For Trump’s protection, Secret Service expect him to enter and exit the building in a way that is not visible to the public. Agents could either choose to have Trump enter an exterior door by employing the standard tented arrival — shielding Trump from public sight — or via a hidden entrance.

Advance agents who toured the courthouse Friday have identified several secure and subterranean entrances used by judges and sensitive witnesses that they may use for Trump.

Secret Service leaders had been on high alert last week for the possibility that Trump would seek to hold a news conference in New York before or after the arraignment, hoping to be the first to manage the message of the charges against him and whip up his supporters, a current and former law enforcement official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security planning.

They are significantly relieved that Trump had been encouraged by advisers to instead host a news event in a far more secure site: his own private club. His press event is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

At a City Hall news briefing before Trump left Florida on Monday, New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) and New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said there would be roving street closures around the city and a higher police presence surrounding the courthouse. They also said violence from demonstrators would not be tolerated.

Adams noted that one particular concern for security in the city Tuesday was violence inspired by false information.

“Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she stated she’s coming to town,” Adams said, referring to the Republican congresswoman from Georgia who has encouraged people to join her in protesting Trump’s indictment Tuesday.

Adams said that, given his own policing experience, he’s not overly concerned about security challenges Tuesday.

“People stir stuff up all the time. If you are prepared, you don’t have to get prepared,” he said. “And we are prepared.”

More than 100 Trump supporters gathered earlier Monday morning at a strip shopping center across from a laundromat in West Palm Beach to wait for the former president’s motorcade to go by on its way to Palm Beach International Airport.

Ronald Solomon, president of the MAGA Mall — a pop-up Trump merchandise shop — was doing brisk business in the parking lot hours before Trump’s motorcade was scheduled to drive by.

“I haven’t even finished setting up, and I’ve already made $300,” Solomon said as he hung up hats and flags to display behind his car. “Business is booming, ever since they came up with that boneheaded indictment, the merchandise has been flying out of here.”

Lori Rozsa in West Palm Beach, Fla., Shayna Jacobs in New York and Josh Dawsey in Washington contributed to this report.

More on the Trump indictment

The latest: A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former president Donald Trump, making him the first person in U.S. history to serve as commander in chief and then be charged with a crime. The indictment remains under seal, so the specific charge or charges have not been made public. Dozens of Secret Service agents will be required to secure Trump’s travel to his arraignment..

What case was he charged in? The investigation involves a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels, an adult-film actress, during the 2016 presidential campaign. It’s one of many ongoing investigations involving Trump.

What happens next? Trump is expected to turn himself in and appear in court on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m., said a person familiar with the matter. Once he is in police custody, police or other law enforcement officials will process him behind closed doors, taking mug shots and fingerprints. Here’s more on what happens now that Trump is indicted.

Can Trump run for president after being indicted? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.

Loading...